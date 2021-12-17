Apple AirPods are 43% off on Amazon!

The Apple AirPods are currently discounted on Amazon. Both the 2nd and 3rd generations are actually cheaper than on Black Friday, with a 43% discount for the previous-gen and 22% for the latest model.

TL;DR

Apple AirPods are on sale on Amazon.

The current price is lower than the one during Black Friday.

Both the 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen are discounted.

Just like with other Apple accessories, the AirPods are a perfect fit for iPhone owners, with a quick pairing and proprietary features when using with other Apple devices.

You can buy the 2019 model for 43% off — from $159 for $89.99 — and the 3rd generation model (from 2021) with a 22% discount, from $179 for $139.99 over at Amazon:

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

Why choose the Apple AirPods?

While not the first TWS earphones on the market, the AirPods clearly kicked off the market trend, with dozens of models trying to copy Apple's design. But, as it usually happens with the brands' accessories, there are many exclusive features for using the AirPods with other Apple devices.

For example, the pairing setup is pretty straightforward, without having to manually search and pair the earphones with your iPhone, iPad or MacBook. Settings are also integrated into iOS/iPadOS/macOS, with quick access to all the main features. The AirPods also features a couple of other details like Siri integration, seamless audio switching between Apple devices.

The 3rd Generation AirPods features a slightly updated design, improved battery life, and sweat resistance / © Apple

The 2021 model also boasts spatial audio with adaptive EQ, Dolby Atmos support in Apple Music, IPx4 water resistance with a new design, and also an extended battery life, with up to six hours of listening time.

