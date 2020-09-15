Xiaomi’s affordable Redmi 9i comes to India, prices start at Rs 8,299

Xiaomi, on September 15 announced the launch of the new Redmi 9i in India. This new handset is part of the company’s existing Redmi 9 lineup of affordable smartphones that include the Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, and the Redmi 9A. A week ago when we carried a report talking about the imminent launch of this device, we knew very little about its hardware specs. Today, Xiaomi has finally revealed the complete specs, its launch price, and availability details

The overall specifications of the Redmi 9i are similar to the company’s existing Redmi 9 series handsets. The phone uses a 6.63-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified for safer visibility in low light situations. Powering the Redmi 9i is the entry-level MediaTek Helio G25 SoC - a 12nm chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2GHz. The rear panel of the Redmi 9i houses a single 13MP camera that supports an AI portrait photo mode and a built-in document scanner. At the front, houses within a waterdrop notch is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi 9i is quite a hefty smartphone at 194g and most of this weight comes from the large 5000mAh battery it sports. The phone ships with a standard 10W charger and does not support fast charging. The dual SIM phone gets a 2+1 slot for two SIM cards and one microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 9i include Micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi. The handset runs MIUI12 based on Android 10 at launch and comes in two storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. You can purchase the Redmi 9i in three color options: Nature Green, Sea Blue, Midnight Black starting September 18, 2020, from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Homes and, Mi Studios. The prices of both the storage variants are:

Redmi 9i 4GB + 64GB: Rs 8,299 (USD 112, EUR 94)

Redmi 9i 4GB + 128GB: Rs 9,299 (Usd 126, EUR 106)

With the Redmi 9i, Xiaomi aims to consolidate its position as the largest smartphone brand in India. The Redmi 9 series of which the Redmi 9i is a part chiefly competes with the C series from Realme.