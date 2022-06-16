How to self-clean your Xiaomi phone speakers

Is the volume on your Xiaomi smartphone abnormally soft? Maybe you should use a hidden feature in MIUI to clean your speakers and clear any particles that could be stuck inside. In this short tutorial, I'll explain how to do it.

In concrete terms, this feature basically comprises making your Xiaomi smartphone play a sound that is loud enough to clear what currently clogs its speakers. In short, the smartphone literally makes the speakers spit.

Speaker cleaning is supposed to be available on Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones. But since the latest MIUI 13 update, I can't find it on my Poco F4 GT or Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The feature still remains on my Xiaomi 12X, however. Anyway, it's just a slightly more modern version of blowing the crevices in your video game cartridges back in the day.

How to "clean" the speakers of your Xiaomi smartphone

Go to Settings. Go to Additional settings. Enable the Clean Speaker slider button.

Can you believe this miracle solution from Xiaomi? / © NextPit

The cleaning process takes 30 seconds and the sound played is like that of an alert siren. Xiaomi advises users to repeat the operation anywhere from 2 to 5 times, depending on how dirty the speaker is. Personally, I don't really believe in the effectiveness of this option but who knows? Perhaps the placebo effect is worth it (and maybe I'm wrong, too).

What do you think of this MIUI feature to clean the speakers of your Xiaomi smartphone? Have you already checked it out? Did it work for you?