xCloud: Microsoft sets launch date for cloud gaming on iOS and PC

After Microsoft announced xCloud for iOS and the PC a few months ago, the manufacturer is now giving a date. When will the game streaming service for iPhones and iPads be available?

By making xCloud available on mobile Apple devices, it will be possible to stream selected games online in the future. The real work will be done by servers and not by the device you're streaming the game to. According to Microsoft, the service will arrive on iPhone, iPad and PC in spring 2021.

In October, there were reports that Microsoft would resort to a browser-based solution on Apple's platform to make this possible. At that time, it was still said that the website would be launched in early 2021; the official announcement makes this now a little bit more concrete. PC players will be able to use xCloud via the Xbox app or a browser.

The iOS solution will allow Microsoft to unlock more than a billion additional devices for use with the platform. It promises players a "seamless experience" whether they use an Xbox, PC or smartphone. It said it should make no difference whether you play Minecraft Dungeons with your Xbox friends on an iPhone or play Destiny 2: Beyond Light on a Surface Pro between meetings.