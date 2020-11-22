Winner and loser of the week: Apple backs down, and OnePlus loses overview

Does Apple have a cheap iPhone or why do we suddenly call the company generous? Not quite, because as long as you're not an app developer, the new generosity won't affect you directly. Meanwhile, OnePlus seems to have lost track of their own smartphones. The OnePlus Nord, Nord N100, Nord N10, 8T ... and you are already being named loser of the week by tech magazines.

Perhaps we could have chosen many companies as winners and losers this week. But as usual, in this article, we like to pick up stories that we did not get to this week. Google was almost awarded losers of the week this week for restricting Google Photos. In my opinion, there are a lot of losers in this story, but read the linked article for yourself.

Apple starts to repair its battered relationship with developers

If you made it into the Apple AppStore with an app you developed yourself, you may soon be very happy. Because, as colleagues at TheVerge report, the company wants to reward smaller developers with an increased share of income from the App Store.

Apple percentage of in-app purchases and subscriptions will be reduced to 15 per cent if a developer or company earns less than one million US dollars a year. So far, the tax for all developers has been 30 per cent - a huge amount. The changes will take effect on January 1, 2021, and Tim Cook himself addressed the low-income developers in advance:

Small businesses are the backbone of our global economy and the beating heart of innovation and opportunity in communities around the world. We’re launching this program to help small business owners write the next chapter of creativity and prosperity on the App Store, and to build the kind of quality apps our customers love.

Especially in this economically very critical year, Apple's decision is welcome. You might also feel better when buying apps, knowing that you are supporting smaller developers a little bit more with the money transfer. For this an overview of which apps come from large and which from small companies would be handy. What do you think?

OnePlus apparently loses track of its hardware

À propos overview! The manufacturer OnePlus seems to be losing this a little bit at the moment. Because officially OnePlus equips its new price-performance smartphone Nord N100 with a 60-Hertz display. AndroidAuthority subsequently bought the device and noticed that the N100 actually has a 90-Hertz display. As C. Scott Brown writes in AndroidAuthority, this was almost predictable, as the N100 is merely a newly marketed Oppo A53. The A53 was advertised with both a 90-Hertz screen and kept its promise at release.

The OnePlus N100 (right) probably comes with a 90-Hertz screen after all. This message caused a lot of confusion this week. / © OnePlus

Brown checked with the manufacturer again and they confirmed the refresh rate in the OnePlus smartphone. The N100 has a 90-Hertz display, but the refresh rate depends on the software and apps used. While OnePlus did not comment on the confusion to AndroidAuthority, Brown suspects a marketing strategy behind the "misunderstanding". Because the N100's hardware does not guarantee a smooth display at 90 Hz in all apps. Now, OnePlus' term for 90-Hertz displays is "FluidDisplay" and not "SometimesFluidDisplay". In order not to have to keep the promise of offering a "fluid" 90-Hertz display, OnePlus may have decided against marketing it accordingly.

Nevertheless, a lack of transparency is a loser characteristic, we all learned that in elementary school (didn't you?!)! Do you agree with our selection or have you observed further heroic deeds and instant-transparency loser characteristics? Then let us know in the comments!

