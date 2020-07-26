Winners and losers: OnePlus shows Samsung how to do it right

In the past week, the consumer electronics world basically revolved around two events: The introduction of the OnePlus Nord , which happens to be the new budget range for OnePlus fans, as well as numerous leaks of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 . As usual, it seems that the cat is out of the bag at Samsung before the official launch.

All of those proved to be quite a lot of action in a single week! The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) was secretly reading about it on WhatsApp Web, Samsung is introducing an improved version powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset only a few months after the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip and Asus has created a new gaming monster known as the ROG Phone 3. Our dear readers also decided that two Chinese manufacturers were the big winners in our blind camera test: The Huawei P40 Pro+ and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro apparently took the best photos in your eyes.

A hot contender for the "Winner of the Week" title was Apple. In the new Sustainability Report 2020, Apple committed itself to achieve complete climate neutrality by 2030. However, a promise does not make a winner, so the choice fell upon a Chinese company.

Winner of the week: OnePlus

After the outcry within the OnePlus community due to the high price tags that were attached to the 8-series had subsided, OnePlus took all of those to heart. In recent weeks, the company has been promoting the launch of a new, more affordable smartphone that received plenty of attention. The result is the OnePlus Nord for €399 ($464) and €499 ($580) respectively. The price-to-performance ratio is impressive, as Antoine was able to ascertain in the first OnePlus Nord hands-on.

In addition to the OnePlus Nord, the company also presented the OnePlus Buds / © NextPIT

Also new: The OnePlus Buds hands-on

Many other smartphone fans have probably thought the same. Because within a few hours of the AR launch, the OnePlus Nord climbed to the top of the "bestseller" list in the smartphone category at Amazon. Prime members were able to place a pre-order of the device before its official launch happens on August 4. This smartphone will probably sell like hot cakes. A successful launch, value-for-money proposition, and the first successful sales drove OnePlus and its Nord handset to ascend our throne this week.

Loser of the week: Samsung is getting stale

In stark contrast to the winner of the week in the smartphone category, Samsung ends up as the big loser this time around. The South Korean conglomerate does not seem to be able to keep its official press photos and specifications sheet of new smartphones under lock and key. And that's when OnePlus, a device that had aroused so much interest prior to its launch, managed to do so without any major leaks. Once again, you can confidently avoid the anticipation for a Samsung Unpacked event. All the details of the Galaxy Note 20 are already known, and the premium model is called the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has also been leaked extensively.

Technical data (not confirmed) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Display 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity display, 120 Hertz, aspect ratio 19.3:9, Gorilla Glass 7 Resolution WQHD, 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, 508 ppi CPU Exynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore Store 12 GB RAM, 256 / 512 GB, MicroSD Operating system Android 10, Samsung One UI main camera Triple camera, 108 megapixels (f/1.8), 12 megapixels ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2), 12 megapixels telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom (f/3.0), laser autofocus, 50x space zoom Front camera 10 megapixels (f/2.2, auto focus) Video Up to 8K (main camera) Connections Dual-SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX Mobile radio 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G-Ready Battery 4,500 mAh, fast charging, induction charging Security Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox S-Pen Latency time: 9 ms Colours and dimensions Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm

Only the official prices remain as the missing links, but there are past trends to rely upon. The leaks around new Samsung devices are annoying, and because the South Korean company does not seem to be able to avoid this from happening, letting us award the title "Loser of the Week" without any excitement. We're still looking forward to the Galaxy Note 20 though, because we're curious as to how the new S-Pen works and performs alongside the 120 Hz display.

Who are your winners and losers of the week? Let us know in the comments.