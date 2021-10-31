Trick-or-treating? Apple hits record profit and Facebook changes name

Happy Halloween! In honor of today, I take poetic license to celebrate Halloween in this column: Apple racks up record treats in 2021 and Facebook changes its name after years of mischief.

Winner of the week: Apple has the best year in its history

Apple missed out on $6 billion in revenue because of a chip shortage between July and September 2021, but that didn't prevent the company from having the best year in its history, with net income of $ 20.55 billion in the last quarter of the fiscal year, which ended in September.

In a press release, Apple reported that the company's revenue in the period was a record, reaching $ 83.36 billion, up 28.8% compared to the same period in 2020. According to the company, the result was pulled by revenue from products such as the iPhone, which generated revenues of $38.86 billion, up from the $26.44 billion recorded in the year-on-year comparison.

Apple doesn't disclose unit sales of the device, but according to The Wall Street Journal, analysts estimate that Apple delivered a record 238 million iPhones in the last fiscal year. For fiscal year 2021 (ending September 2022), that number is expected to be 233 million.

Loser of the Week: Facebook Inc. now goes by Meta

A regular frequenter of this column, the parent company of services like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp changed its name this week. The company now goes by the name Meta.

After we saw Facebook involved in yet another scandal revealing how the social network facilitates the spread of fake news and endangers the mental health of teenagers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news last Thursday (28), during Facebook Connect 2021. With this, the parent company Facebook Inc. was renamed Meta, making a clear distinction with the social network Facebook.

"Meta" comes from "Metaverse", a concept of virtual universe (3D) with various levels of immersion in which social connections are possible. This is the company's bet for the future of the Internet. And, according to Zuckerberg, the name Facebook would be limiting the understanding of this virtual universe to the social network Facebook.

However, despite the somewhat complex justification, the goal behind this decision is a little simpler: to change the company's image, constantly associated with scandals in recent years. The problem is that the problem is not in the name of the company, but in decisions based on profit and not on the safety of those who use the services of the now titled Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg and other shareholders of Meta may even want to direct our attention to a virtual universe based on products and software for Virtual and Augmented Reality as Oculus Quest, but it will not be so simple to erase the consequences of Cambridge Analytica or simiral algorithms that boost false information on Facebook. The damage has already been done!

