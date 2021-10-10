Winners and Losers of the week: Android 12 announced and Facebook suffers blackout

The following events took place on Monday, October 4th, within a few hours of each other. Both took place in California, in Silicon Valley, USA.

This week, the highlight of this column will be the loser: Facebook. Last Monday, a botched update in the company's DNS servers system caused a blackout of almost seven hours on Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook and Oculus VR.

Near Mellow Park in Mountain View, the Android developer team was announcing the final version of Google's new operating system. Android 12 is ready for distribution, and this fact deserves to be on the winning side this Sunday.

Winner of the week: Android 12 is now ready for distribution

After months of testing, Android 12 has finally been announced. With this, we have a new user interface in the OS, based on the visual guidelines of Material You, and more transparency regarding the use of the phone's hardware resources. In addition, we had the complete overhaul of Google widgets.

Google also disclosed that in 2021, the Android 12 beta program had over 225,000 participants (I include myself here), who were able to submit "almost 50,000 issue reports".

This year, the final version will arrive on Pixel devices only on October 19, when Google will launch the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The surprise this year is that in addition to the version number, the operating system is now named after dessert again: Android 12 Snow Cone. To find out if your smartphone is eligible to receive the update, go to the link below:

Google has finally announced the final version of Android 12 / © NextPit

Loser of the week: general blackout on Facebook

And if Android engineers have a lot to celebrate, the same can't be said for the Facebook team. The week that began with anticipation over the testimony of former Facebook employee Francis Haugen had an unexpected episode on Monday. At around 12:40 p.m. (EST), Facebook's services were down.

Facebook is down for almost seven hours on Monday / © NextPit

Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and even the Oculus VR platform were inaccessible. The problem was caused by DNS and BGP routing issues. According to the company, a glitch in the routine BGP map update ended up erasing the DNS routing information needed for other networks to find Facebook's services.

In a statement, Facebook explained what happened and apologized to people who depended on their services. Check out full coverage of the incident here.

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg's company was also on the losing side in this column, after a WSJ investigation (The Facebook Files) exposed that Facebook was aware that Instagram is a toxic environment for young people.

According to Bloomberg, Facebook's CEO lost $5.9 billion of his fortune on Monday because of a nearly 5% drop in his company's stock price on Nasdaq, New York's tech exchange.

And that concludes this Sunday's column! So, what did you think of this week's picks? Share your opinion in the comments of this article.