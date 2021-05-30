Winners and losers of the week: Wearables on the rise and Huawei looking for a way forward

With the end of another week, it's time to remember some of the news that marked the last seven days. Highlights include the growth of the wearables market and the uncertainties surrounding Huawei's device division.

After a series of announcements two weeks ago during Google I/O, this week the volume of news is back to normal, but the avalanche of news should repeat itself from June 7, when Apple's equivalent event for developers, WWDC, begins.

Let's look back at some of last week's events, and then address the picks for the winners and losers.

Fuchsia system starts rolling out

First generation Smart Display will test the new operating system / © NextPit

Google confirmed this week that it has begun the silent rollout of the Fuchsia system in a phased manner to the first generation Nest Hub. In development for many years, the operating system is not based on GNU/Linux like its brothers Android and ChromeOS, adopting a new core (microkernel) of its own.

Despite the structural change, the operation of the old Nest Hub - read the review of the new generation in the link above - should not change, since the system is compatible with the Flutter cross-platform app development kit. In response to 9to5Google, the company has not confirmed a schedule for distribution of Fuchsia, nor when we can expect the system on other devices.

iPhone 12 Pro Max wins NextPit camera blind test!

NextPit Community voted the iPhone 12 Pro Max's camera as the best among smartphones / © NextPit

This week we had the release of the results of the cell phone camera blind test, with the answers from the NextPit Community. To the surprise of spec aficionados, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the winner, both in total votes and when assigning points to each of the 11 categories evaluated.

The test also included the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. To check out the photos and the voting, just go to the article above. The result showed once again that image quality does not depend only on the amount of megapixels.

Google launches new way to reach personal account space quota

Feature will be offered for personal and business accounts in Gmail / © Google

A few days after Google I/O, and less than a week before the end of limited photo and video storage, Google announced a new way to consume the storage limit on the personal account.

Over the next few days, Gmail is expected to offer a new button for attached images, which lets you save the photo directly to your Google Photos account, just as it already does for files in Google Drive.

Coincidence or not, on Tuesday (1) images sent to Google's photo service will now count towards the storage limit - usually 15 GB. The change in Google Photos is the topic of our poll of the week, by the way, there's still time to participate.

Winner of the week: wearables grow amid pandemic

Apple Watch continues to lead the smartwatch segment / © NextPit

The chosen winner of the week was the wearables segment as a whole. Figures from consultancy IDC indicate that the sector broke sales records in the first quarter of 2021, exceeding the volume of shipments of the same period of 2020 by 34.4%.

In comparison with the last quarter of 2020 the numbers fell, as usually happens after the end of year sales. But for the first time, according to IDC analysts, the number of units distributed in a first quarter exceeded 100 million.

Apple followed leading the segment, which includes not only the Apple Watch but also the AirPods and Beats headphones, followed by Samsung, which switched places with Xiaomi to take the second place, and Huawei in fourth place, with a good performance in the Chinese market.

Loser of the week: astral hell of Huawei shows no signs of ending

Founder of the Chinese giant challenged the company to achieve leadership in software / © Huawei

Speaking of the Chinese manufacturer, this week it is precisely the "manufacturer" side of the company that is chosen for loser of the week. Amid the economic sanctions imposed by the United States, the founder of the brand, Ren Zhengfei, highlighted in an internal memo reported by Reuters Agency that the company must focus its efforts on software.

The decision is not exactly a surprise, since the purpose of the restrictions imposed under former President Donald Trump's administration was precisely to restrict the supply chain of the Chinese brand, requiring special authorizations even for the manufacture of software supply chain, requiring special permits even for the manufacture of Huawei's own components, such as HiSilicon SoCs produced by Taiwan's TSMC.

With no indication that the current US government is likely to end the sanctions imposed, a number of uncertainties remain about Huawei's consumer goods division, especially in the high-end smartphone segment, which is more susceptible to the economic blockade.

According to Ren, software development is the key to obtaining greater autonomy and independence, as is the case of the operating system Harmony, developed as an alternative to Android (on which the evidence indicates that it was based) and that should have news in the coming days. The OS profile on the social network Weibo has already advanced that the system should equip the next smartwatch company, with launch scheduled for this Wednesday (2).

And with the expectation of Huawei's announcement we close this edition of Winners and Losers. Did you agree with the choices? Leave your opinion in the comments and have a great week!