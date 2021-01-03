Winners and Losers of the Week: The first SD 888 Phone is here, Google removes key camera feature

Well, another week just went by in a jiffy and it’s once again time for me to pen down the weekly ‘Winners and Losers’ column. Thanks to precious little happening in the tech space in the week that spanned across the last week of 2020 and the very first week of 2021, picking this week’s winner and loser took me a lot longer than usual. Chances are also high you might not agree with my choice for the winner this week!

But before we talk about our choices for the winner and loser, let us take a quick look at what happened in the world of tech in the past week.

We started off the week by reading about the possibility of Oppo’s upcoming smartphone getting a new sensor from Sony. The sensor in question being the Sony IMX 789. We know very little about the official specifications of this new sensor – but once thing that is certain is the fact that you can expect the Fid X3 series devices to capture excellent photographs.

Another important piece of news that we covered over the weekdays was the likelihood of Samsung coming up with an affordable variant of its popular foldable flip phone the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Staying with Samsung, last week also saw an interesting development in the “under-display’ camera space with Samsung coming up with a whacky patent on how it sees future smartphones with the front camera hidden beneath the display.

Let us now turn our attention to who we think are the actual winners and losers of this week.

Winner of the week: Xiaomi for becoming the first brand to launch a phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Well, this one’s certainly a controversial choice. Anyway, Xiaomi chose the last week of 2020 to launch its next-gen flagship smartphone the Mi 11. What made the phone become our winner for this week was the fact that it officially became the first smartphone on the planet to launch with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. You can read about the other key specs of the phone in our dedicated article here. But do you agree with our decision to propel Xiaomi as the winner of the week just for this reason? Especially when you also consider the fact that Xiaomi has also decided to remove the charger from the box. The saving grace? At least they are not charging extra from buyers who wish to buy the new phone with the charger.

Loser of the week: Google, for removing the much-used wide-angle astrophotography mode

Since there really was a dearth of news this week, we had no choice but to award the loser of the week title to Google. The reason? Google Pixel Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G users will now no longer be able to use their ultrawide camera lens’ ability to capture photos of the stars. Without warning, the company has removed the feature with the latest Google Camera 8.1 update. This is a perplexing decision from Google especially after the company touted this a major selling point. Note that the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G users can still use their main cameras to capture astro images. It’s just the wide-angle camera that has lost this ability.

Well, that pretty much sums up our Winners and Losers for this week. Hopefully, I will have more compelling choices in this list next week!