Fairphone 6 Unveiled: A Smartphone You Can Repair Yourself

With the Fairphone 6, the Dutch manufacturer has launched a brand-new model to the market, consistently committed to the principles of repairability and fair production. The device features a modular design that enables users to replace most components themselves.

Technology and features

The Fairphone 6 features a 6.31-inch P-OLED display with LTPO technology and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, mated to 8 GB of RAM. The internal memory stands at 256 GB and can be expanded further using a microSD card. The cameras feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

The battery sports a capacity of 4,415 mAh and can be charged at speeds of up to 33 watts. Compared to other devices in this size class, the capacity is somewhat lower, but the battery can be replaced in a few simple steps.

Modular design & ease of repair

The chassis is made of plastic and is available in black, white, and green. Unlike previous models, Fairphone now uses screws instead of plastic clips to access the smartphone's interior.

Central components such as the battery, display, speakers, or camera modules can be replaced using standard tools. Spare parts are available directly from the manufacturer, where they are fairly priced and available for many years. Spare parts are even available for the Fairphone 2, which is around 10 years old now.

Fairphone attaches great importance to fair working conditions, the use of recycled materials, and a supply chain that is as transparent as possible. The software supply is guaranteed until 2033, offering a value that few manufacturers can match.

Conclusion & pricing

With an asking price of $899 in the US or €599 in Europe, the Fairphone 6 is positioned at the upper end of the mid-range market. Compared to similarly equipped devices, such as the Nothing Phone 3a (around $379), the price is significantly higher; however, the Fairphone 6 promises a significantly longer service life, fair production, and easy repairability.

The Fairphone 6 is designed for users who prioritize sustainability, durability, and ease of repair. Technically, it is sufficient for everyday use without fulfilling high-end requirements. Anyone prepared to invest more in fair production and easy repairability will find a convincing alternative to the classic smartphone mainstream.