Xiaomi launched the Poco F7 on June 24, 2025, although those living in the US will not be able to get hold of it as the smartphone will not be officially released in that part of the world. This mid-range smartphone that retails for under €500 has a very powerful list of specifications at a relatively affordable price point. A powerful SoC, a big battery, and even IP68 certification, now how about that?

Poco F7: Aggressive design and very, very bright screen

The Poco F7 is available in three colors: black, white, and silver. The back of the smartphone is visually split in two, diagonally, giving a tone-on-tone effect for the white and black models. The silver model takes it one step further, with a "mechanical" look and visible screws. This special edition also features the Snapdragon logo on the right of the cameras, emphasizing the smartphone's powerful side.

The frame of the Poco F7 is made of metal, and the smartphone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. With dimensions measuring 163.1 x 77.9 x 8.2 mm and tipping the scales at 215.7 g, it is clearly not a compact smartphone.

The Poco F7's screen is a 6.83-inch LCD panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen resolution stands at 2,772 x 1,280 pixels and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The brightness of the entire screen is 1,700 nits, and can rise to 3,200 nits if required. On paper, these are very good scores for a smartphone in this price range and beyond.

Das Poco F7 in seiner schwarzen Farbe. © Xiaomi Der Poco F7 in seiner weißen Farbe. © Xiaomi Das Poco F7 in seiner silbernen Farbe. © Xiaomi

Big SoC, big battery, the usual Poco recipe

Xiaomi integrated a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC into the Poco F7 as the processor of choice. This Qualcomm chip was launched last April, promising performance very close to high-end models, especially in terms of AI and image processing. It's not up to the level of an Elite range SoC, with which most Android flagships are equipped.

However, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 brings improvements over its predecessor, the 8s Gen 3. There are eight Kryo cores clocked at up to 3.2 GHz (versus 3 GHz for the 8s Gen 3). The GPU is an Adreno 825, making it 49% more powerful than the Adreno 735 found in the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. In short, the Poco F7 will have no trouble running your Play Store mobile games. It should also be "AI-ready" and not lag when you ask ChatGPT to generate a weird image for you.

Poco also means business with a big battery here. The Poco F7 is no exception, sporting a 6,500 mAh battery. It supports wired charging at up to 90 watts and wireless charging at up to 22.5 watts.

In terms of photography, the Poco F7 features a dual camera module behind: a 50 MP (f/1.5) main lens with OIS and an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens. In front, the selfie camera has a resolution of 20 MP.

Poco F7: Price and availability in Europe

The Poco F7 has been available in selected parts of Europe since June 24, 2025. Xiaomi sells its mid-range smartphone in two memory configurations:

Poco F7 12/256 GB: €453 (€399.90 with launch offer)

€453 (€399.90 with launch offer) Poco F7 12/512 GB: €503 (€449.90 with launch offer)

Until July 7, 2025, Xiaomi will have an introductory offer on its official store. The price of each variant of the Poco F7 will drop by €53. You'll also receive a free gift with each purchase:

Redmi Buds 6 Active (worth €39.99)

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 (worth €39.99)

What do you think of the Poco F7 and its price/performance ratio? Would you be interested in a full review of the Poco F7 by nextpit?