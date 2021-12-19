Winners and losers | Oppo nails Find N and Android 12 updates are bugging (me)

And if you thought we could no longer be surprised with new releases in 2021, you thought wrong. Oppo surprised everyone last Wednesday by announcing the Find N, the company's new foldable smartphone. The good reception of the phone put Oppo in the position of winner of the week!

Meanwhile, Android Authority 's Robert Triggs pointed out that "The Oppo Find N is incredibly stylish for a smartphone, let alone a foldable one." While The Verge 's Sam Byford claims that "Oppo has a winner!"

We haven't had a chance to get our hands on the device yet, but first impressions of the device are online and they couldn't be better. For Marques Brownlee : "Oppo Find N might actually be the best folding phone on planet Earth right now, at least in terms of form factor."

After six prototypes, this week Oppo finally launched its first consumer foldable. The Find N can be placed between the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 , becoming a sort of iPhone 13 mini with a flexible screen. Among the specifications, the highlight goes to the Snapdragon 888 processor and the camera of the Oppo Find X3 Pro .

However, before we move on to the best and worst of the past seven days, check out some of NextPit's top headlines from the past week below:

On the side of what didn't go so well, we have a mishmash of errors involving Android 12 updates. Google, Samsung and OnePlus all felt the bitter taste caused by updates sent with errors.

With excellent specs and original form factor, the Oppo Find N hits the market to raise the bar for the foldable category in 2022. With this, the manufacturer closes the year as one of Samsung's biggest competitors in the industry and fills us with hope when it comes to the next generation of foldable phones. Thanks, Oppo!

Loser of the week: Android 12 buggy updates

In the race to release OS updates for their flagship devices, Samsung, OnePlus and Google are giving examples of how haste really is the enemy of perfection.

In the past few days we've seen Samsung release, cancel, and resume the One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. OnePlus went through the same headache with a buggy OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. And even Google didn't escape.

Buggy Android 12 updates became a headache for users and manufacturers / © NextPit

After releasing the December security update for Pixel smartphones, the newly released Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro had a delay in shipping the patch package. In addition, after receiving the update earlier this week, many people are complaining that the devices have started to show even more instability.

It also draws attention to the inconsistency of this latest update package sent by Google to the Pixel containing bug fixes and the December security patch. This is because the shipment seems to arrive to the devices quite randomly. For example, I have three Pixel models at home and each of them is running a different software update.

While the Pixel 3 runs with the October security patch, the Pixel 5 is on the December patch and, astonishingly, the Pixel 6 Pro is still parked in November 2021. My colleague Benjamin Lucks' Pixel 6, meanwhile, was updated this week and is running the latest and safest version of Android 12.

Because of this mishmash of bugs, Android 12 updates deserve the loser of the week position in today's column!

And that's all for today, folks! I wish you a great start of the week! But before I say goodbye, here's the question: What did you think of this week's picks? Share your opinion in the comments of this article.