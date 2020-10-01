WhatsApp: new feature makes annoying chats more bearable

The Facebook developers continue to fine-tune WhatsApp. With a simple yet extremely helpful feature, they aim to help with annoying chats that just won't stop.

The regular version of WhatsApp already offers the possibility to mute chats for a certain period of time. Now the developers have removed one of the current options, the "1 year" mute, and replaced it with an "always" option. This way, even after a long time, you don't have to worry about possibly annoying conversations.

Some users of the beta version of WhatsApp can now mute chats forever. / © WABetaInfo

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is available to beta testers of the Android version 2.20.201.10 of WhatsApp. Other new features of the current beta include the elimination of the call functions in chats with verified business accounts and in their contact information. However, companies can still be called via the profile icon and contact list. It is currently not clear whether this is desired or if it is just a bug.

WhatsApp Beta: new storage usage available for additional users

In the meantime, a previously shown feature that gives WhatsApp users a better overview of the storage space used may be more helpful in everyday use. Many testers were missing the new information page until now, but with the new beta, this should change.

Thanks to the storage usage overview, users of the messenger have a clear and simple way to see how much space files occupy on their own smartphone. This feature is therefore also the basis if you want to clean up your files stored in WhatsApp.

The "Media Guidelines" facilitate the alignment of pictures, videos, or GIFs. / © WABetaInfo

For those who like to send stickers to their contacts, the Facebook developers have also included an easier way to perfectly align pictures, videos, or GIFs.

When all these features will reach the iOS version of WhatsApp is not yet clear.