Vivo V20, a budget cameraphone for the selfie-obsessed comes to India

Vivo India, earlier today, announced the launch of a new V series smartphone for the Indian market. Known as the Vivo V20, this new smartphone succeeds the V19 from earlier this year. The phone also seems to take a lot of inspiration from the Vivo X50, which has received wide acclaim for its design and camera performance.

Being the successor to the V19, the Vivo V20 sees an upgrade in the processor being used. The new phone features the tried and tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 712 SoC we saw on the V19. The phone comes in two storage options - 128G and 256GB - with both these options featuring 8GB of RAM.

As the case usually is with Vivo V Series devices, the front camera on the V20 is quite capable. The V20 uses a 44MP sensor with support for AF- something which is rare even on high-end smartphones. The triple camera array at the rear includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The display used on the V20 is a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel FHD+ resolution. At 7.38mm, it is also one of the slimmest handsets in its class. The slim size doesn’t mean the phone compromises on battery life. Vivo has, incredibly, managed to pack in a large 4,000mAh battery on the device.

The Vivo V20 © Vivo

The V20 comes on three color options: Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody, and Moonlight Sonata. The phone is already available for pre-booking in India and will go on sale starting October 20, 2020. The pricing for both the storage variants are as follows:

Vivo V20 8GB+128GB - Rs 24,990 ($340)

Vivo V20 8GB+128GB - Rs 27,990 ($381)

The device will be on sale via popular e-commerce platforms, Vivo’s own online store, and offline stores across the country. On launch day, Vivo also announced that another lower-priced variant of the phone would go on sale by Diwali. This handset is called the Vivo V20 SE.

