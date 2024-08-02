Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs 5
Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Z family is already established with five generations on the market. Despite that, the über-flagship models still feature only in the premium segment of the South Korean brand product line, which means they are not cheap. So if you are in the market for a new Galaxy Z Fold or Flip phone, check the best deals on the market with this nextpit guide.

Is it the right time to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6, Flip 5, or Fold 5?

We checked the price drops on these four models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the street prices of the Galaxy Z Flip & Fold 6 & 5. nextpit will update this list as more models are released, or the existing phones are replaced.

Price reductions for the Samsung Galaxy Z phones usually happen a few months after the release of the devices. And since both Flip and Fold models are updated at the same time, each Galaxy Z generation has its price drop at similar times of the year.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 price drops

Announced in early July 2024, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 reached store shelves at the end of the month, with a steep MSRP of $1899.99 ($100 more expensive than the previous generation). Part of the price hike was partially offset by bundles and discounts on both the Samsung Store and online retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Good

  • Top-quality finish
  • IP certification at last
  • 7 Android updates + 7 years of security updates
  • Some Galaxy AI functions are impressive
  • Adequate battery life

Bad

  • Internal selfie camera is pretty much useless
  • Photo quality not worthy of a $1,900 smartphone
  • Wired charging speed is far too slow
  • Fully unfolded screen mode drains battery far too quickly
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • Check offer $1,749.00 (Amazon - new) *
  • Check offer (Samsung) *
  • $1100 off w/ trade-in (AT&T) *
Go to review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • $2,019.99 Check offer $1,749.00 (Amazon - new)
  • Check offer (Samsung)
  • $1100 off w/ trade-in (AT&T)

Galaxy Z Flip 6 price drops

Released together with the Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 brought the same big screen on the outside, at the same time upping the dust-resistance to an IP48 rating. Like the Fold 6, the Flip 6 is $100 more expensive than the previous generation.

The Flip 6 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, promising flagship-level performance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Good

  • Durable design with IP48 dust resistance
  • Seven years of software updates
  • Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • Improved 50MP main camera
  • All-day battery life

Bad

  • 10% more expensive, starting at $1,099
  • Difficult one-handed use
  • The outer display lacks app support
  • The camera struggles with dynamic range
  • Slow recharge, no charger included
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Buy now! (Samsung) *
  • Free w/ trade (AT&T) *
  • Find on Amazon (Amazon) *
Go to review
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

  • Buy now! (Samsung)
  • Free w/ trade (AT&T)
  • Find on Amazon (Amazon)

How does nextpit track price drops of smartphones?

Starting from the launch price of each smartphone when it was released, we started by listing chronologically the first notable price drop followed by the lowest price ever, then the last notable price drop, and finally the current price.

For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.

When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.

Other price trackers:

Are there any particular smartphones you'd like us to keep an eye on for price drops? Tell us all about it in the comments.

Article updated in July 2024 with the new models.

