Save $165 on This Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Variant

There's a lot to like about Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 (comparison) , which is a feature-packed Android tablet. However, the premium price is one of the reasons it's not a totally recommended purchase. If that was something that concerns you from buying the Galaxy tablet before, then you're in luck, as a specific variant drops to an all-time low of $754 on Amazon.

With this deal, it saves you $165 off (18 percent) the 256 GB variant of Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S9 in graphite colorway that is usually priced at $919. The set also comes with a water-resistant S Pen, so you won't need to spend extra on buying a third-party active pen or stylus.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the best flagship tablets you can buy today

The Galaxy Tab S9 received major upgrades coming from the Galaxy Tab S8. Firstly, it gets an 11-inch AMOLED screen, which is a notable change from the LCD of its predecessor. The display keeps the 120 Hz fast refresh rate and high resolution panel but adds more contrast and punchier output quality.

Samsung gave the Galaxy Tab S9's sleek aluminum build with a more robust IP68 dust and water resistance rating as well. Meaning, the tablet can withstand more than the usual water splashes, as you can also bring them into the pool. Even better, the Stylus pen that is bundled with the tablet is also waterproof.

Sizing up Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 with 11-inch screen, Galaxy Tab S9+ with 12.4-inch, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 14.6-inch. / © nextpit

In terms of internal hardware, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy powers the Galaxy Tab S9. The chip's processor and graphics unit perform admirably, running all graphics-intensive games and tasks without stuttering. Plus, the more efficient chip provides an improved battery life over the Tab S8. Meanwhile, the on-board 256 GB storage is paired with 8 GB RAM and supports expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

There is a support for turning the tablet into a full-fledge laptop or computer system, adding flexibility and improve productivity on the tablet. This is done through the Samsung DeX mode, which also enables you to connect to accessories and an external monitor.

What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S9 at this rate? Is it a worthy tablet to buy? Let us hear your answers in the comment section and if you'd like to see more Samsung Galaxy offers.