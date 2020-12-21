Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to be priced higher than the iPhone 12 Pro Max?

It is to Indian leakster Ishan Agarwal, and folks over at 91Mobiles that we owe these first revelations on the European prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra to.

Info on Galaxy S21 Series Europe pricing



-Galaxy S21 128GB: €849

-S21+: €1,049 (128GB), €1,099 (256GB)

-S21 Ultra 128GB: €1,399



Will differ slightly based on the EU countries' taxes



S21/S21+ got cheaper. Ultra now costs more.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be dearer than the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Now that you have checked the pricing in the tweet above, you'd notice that the pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S21 (128 GB) would start at 849 euros. This, incidentally, is lower than the 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G pricing, which started at 909 euros. What sweetens the deal further is the fact that the Galaxy S21 will almost certainly integrate a 5G modem. On the other hand, an upgrade to 5G on the standard Galaxy S20 model costs an additional 100 Euros in some European markets; France, for example.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S21+, the 128GB and 256GB variants of this phone are likely to be priced at 1049 and 1099 euros, respectively. This, again, is a lower price compared to the 5G model of the Galaxy S20 Plus which currently goes for 1109 euros. For comparison, the 4G model of the Galaxy S20 Plus currently retails for around 1009 euros.

Finally, moving on to the flagship of flagships, the Galaxy S21 Ultra would is reportedly priced at around1399 euros. This is an insolently high price and actually makes it even more expensive than the 1359 euro pricing of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This also makes it almost 150 euros dearer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max (€1259), with equivalent storage capacity. We do have to add, however, that the iPhone 12 Pro Max goes up to €1379 and €1609 for the 256 and 512GB versions, but still.

The leaksters go on to claim that these prices may vary slightly depending on local taxes in different parts of Europe, which is not expected to be the case at least in the EU. And these prices leaked this week differ significantly from those previously disclosed by GalaxyClub, a Dutch site that predicted the following prices:

Galaxy S21 5G 128 GB: 879 €.

Galaxy S21+ 5G 128 GB: €1079

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128 GB: €1399

What do you think about these prices? I appreciate that the prices for the Basic and Plus models are more "contained". But the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's premium pricing- is it even justified? Does it bother you that a "classic", non-foldable Android flagship is more expensive than the most expensive iPhones?