RHA launches TrueConnect 2 with improved battery life

RHA has announced the second generation of its TrueConnect true wireless earbuds. The major upgrade is battery life, which has been extended to 44-hours. There are also new touch controls and the same signature British sound. The price has also come down a touch.

The TrueConnect 2 represents a huge step up in battery efficiency for the brand. You get nine hours of juice per charge from the new true wireless earbuds and the flip charging case brings the total to 44 hours. Sticking the empty buds in the case for just 10 minutes gives you over an hour of playback.

The TrueConnect 2 earbuds come in a matte finish. / © RHA

There are also new touch controls this year, and the TrueConnect 2 are compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. You can touch the earbud and speak to access your digital voice assistant of choice. RHA says it has also refined the TrueConnect 2’s sound signature, which now produces clearer sound with more balance and increased power.

The TrueConnect 2 use noise-reducing mics on both earbuds to remove background sounds when you make or take calls, as is customary these days on true wireless earbuds entering the market. It's Bluetooth 5 in these for connecting to devices.

The charging case features a flip-to-open lid. / © RHA

The new true wireless earbuds are IP55 certified to protect against sweat, water, and dust. There's no active noise-canceling in these, but you do get a selection of ergonomic ear tips to help with passive noise reduction. The matte finish also looks pretty nice in the promo pictures. The RHA TrueConnect 2 look interesting and if that battery life holds up, they could be onto something here. We'll have to check that for you when we get our hands on a pair for review.

Upon the release, Global Marketing Manager, Colum Fraser, said: "We wanted to make a pair of earbuds that could be used for every part of our day – whether that’s commuting, working, exercising, or chilling on the couch. We’re really chuffed with how the TrueConnect 2 has turned out – same great design as before, and now built for more."

The TrueConnect 2 will be available in Carbon Black and Navy Blue for £129.95/ €159.95/ $149.95. The true wireless earbuds are available online and instore from today. Interestingly, the price has dropped a little from the original TrueConnect headphones, which cost £149.95 in the brand's native country.