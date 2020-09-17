Realme Narzo 20 series specifications leak days before official India launch

Realme is perhaps the busiest smartphone brand on the planet right now. The sheer number of products the company has launched in the past few weeks is downright insane. From the Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and the Realme 7i to the Realme C12, and the Realme C15, there has been a virtual barrage of new devices from the company. And they are not done yet. Last week, we at NextPit had reported about Realme India’s plans to launch the new Narzo 20 series in the country. Back then, we didn’t have complete details about the new devices. Recently, however, popular Indian leakster Mukul Sharma tweeted out details about all three Narzo 20 series devices that will be officially announced on September 21.

The Narzo 20 lineup currently includes three models: the Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and the Narzo 20 Pro. Here’s a brief outline of the specs of all three models.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The priciest of the Narzo 20 trio, the Narzo 20 Pro, reportedly comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It gets a large 6.5-inch FHD+ display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. The camera setup includes quad cameras at the rear and a single 16MP F/2.1 at the front. The quad-camera setup at the rear includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and twin 2MP sensors for black and white image and portraits. This handset also gets a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The Narzo 20 Pro also reportedly gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Black Ninja and White Knight color options.

Realme Narzo 20A

The Realme Narzo 20A comes in next with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 3/32, and 6/64GB variants and a large 6.5-inch display. Unlike the Pro variant, the Narzo 20A only gets an HD+ display. The rear camera setup includes a 12MP primary camera and two 2MP cameras for black and white images and ‘retro’ shots. This handset also gets a 5,000mAh battery but only ships with a 10W charger. There are reportedly two color options for the Narzo 20A - Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

Realme Narzo 20

The standard Realme Nrazo 20 is likely to come powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and will also feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display. This handset is likely to be offered in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB - but a single 4GB RAM option. The Narzo 20 gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 4MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP macro camera. This handset also reportedly gets a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Everything starts with a dream!

Be ready to feel the #SpeedOfDart and chase your dreams with #realmeNarzo20Pro.



What keeps you charged up?



Launching #realmeNarzo20series at 12:30 PM, 21st September on all our official channels.

Know more: https://t.co/DTVJruHSYX pic.twitter.com/6ksdK29jFu — realme (@realmemobiles) September 17, 2020

All three smartphones will be officially announced at the Narzo 20 series event that will be live-streamed on September 21.