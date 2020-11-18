POCO M3 details out before November 24 launch

Looks like Xiaomi sub-brand Poco is on the verge of launching a new M series smartphone soon. The new handset is reportedly called the Poco M3 – and going by the naming scheme, it is likely to be positioned as a successor to the existing Poco M2.

Details of the Poco M3 have recently surfaced after the device appeared on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench. Per the Geekbench listing, the device bears the model number M2010J19CG. The leak also comes a little over a month after a senior Poco official hinted at the possibility of the company launching a new phone by mid -November. More recently, popular Indian leakster Mukul Sharma posted a video in which he detailed the specifications of the phone.

As per Mukul, the Poco M3 will feature a large 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a small ‘punch hole for the front-facing camera. He also revealed that the phone would come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. There is no word yet about the RAM and storage configurations. The Poco M3 reportedly also features a triple camera setup at the rear with the primary camera using a 48MP sensor. The phone will also reportedly pack in a massive 6,000mAh battery and will also support 18W fast charging.

Further confirming the imminent arrival of the Poco M3 is this tweet by the official Poco Twitter handle for India.

All things said, it is speculated that the Poco M3 - like many other Poco phones - is a rebadged variant of an upcoming phone from Redmi called the Redmi Note 10.