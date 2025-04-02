Hot topics

While Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are among the top flagship Android tablets, their premium pricing may not suit everyone. For those on a budget, OnePlus' tablets offer a compelling alternative. Right now, the OnePlus Pad 2 is available for $100 off by using the SPRING25 coupon code at the OnePlus store, bringing the price down to $449.

Additionally, OnePlus is bundling the Stylo 2 stylus, which is normally worth $100, making the total savings $200 (31%) on this purchase.

Why the OnePlus Pad 2 Is a Great Buy at This Price

The OnePlus Pad 2 (review) is a modest refresh of the original OnePlus Pad, but it remains one of the fastest Android tablets on the market. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering snappy performance across the board. Depending on the variant, it comes with up to 12 GB of RAM and runs on Android 15 with OnePlus's suite of AI features.

The tablet retains its unique square-like aspect ratio but now boasts a larger 12.1-inch IPS LCD display with a sharp 2,120 x 3,000-pixel resolution. Its 144 Hz refresh rate—a rarity among tablets—ensures a smoother experience for gaming and everyday use. The display is also stylus-compatible, and with this deal, you get a free Stylo 2 included.

OnePlus Pad 2 with the folio stand
The optional folio covers the back part of the tablet while also adding a kickstand with a free angle adjustment. / © nextpit

While the OnePlus Pad 2 isn’t as thin as the Galaxy Tab S10+, it remains slim and lightweight for its size, measuring 268.7 x 195.1 x 6.5 mm and weighing 584 grams (1.29 lbs). It features a 13 MP rear camera that can record 4K video and an 8 MP front-facing camera, making it a solid option for video calls and casual photography.

A standout feature of the OnePlus Pad 2 is its massive 9,510 mAh battery, which provides more than a day of usage under normal conditions or up to 40 days of standby as per OnePlus' rating. It also supports 67W fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups when needed.

Would you consider getting the OnePlus Pad 2 at this rate? Let us know your thoughts!

