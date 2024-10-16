Hot topics

If you've been wanting to treat someone or yourself to one of the most powerful Android tablets out there, you may be pleased to learn that the latest OnePlus Pad 2 is on sale at Amazon and OnePlus today. The machine has dropped to a new low of $499, a $50 drop (9 percent) from the usual of $549.

It is only available in a lone variant of Wi-Fi in Nimbus Gray with 256 GB storage, which is more than enough to store thousands of files, a collection of your audio tracks and videos, and dozens of apps and games. It is coupled with 12 GB RAM, more than plenty to handle tasks like switching from apps or running multiple tabs on the browser.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 (review) is our recommended pick for those looking for a tablet with flagship-grade specs. It features the most up-to-date Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which delivers impressive processor and graphics performance. There is also a large 9,510 mAh battery capacity and rated to last for days between charges. Plus, it charges fast as well, thanks to the 67 watts charging.

The wide 12.1-inch 3K display outputs up to 900 nits of peak brightness and has a 144 Hz refresh rate, which is the fastest in its class. Its unique aspect ratio is also a good fit for most types of consumption like reading and streaming.

OnePlus Pad 2 viewed up front, with the home screen.
The LCD panel on the Pad 2 is high-resolution and has a high refresh rate. / © nextpit

OnePlus' Pad 2 has stereo speakers with a setup of six speakers around it. They output incredibly loud despite the tablet's sleek style. You can also find a 13 MP wide camera at the back, capable of shooting 4K videos, and a reliable 8 MP wide front-facing snapper.

More than the casual use, the OnePlus Pad 2 can be a great pair with a keyboard and a mouse for improved productivity. For note-taking and drawing, it has a new and enhanced Stylo Pen 2, sold separately, that offers precise control and increased pressure sensitivity for professionals to take advantage of.

What features do you look for in a tablet? Is the OnePlus Pad 2 worth it now it has gone cheaper? Let us know in the comments.

