How to watch the OnePlus 8T launch event live!

OnePlus is all set to launch its new handset – the OnePlus 8T! The manufacturer's new flagship will be officially unveiled on October 14th at 16:00 Germany time and 7:30 PM IST. As expected, this launch event is also an online-only event that shall be streamed via the internet. The launch of the phone comes shortly after it was revealed that OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei was leaving the company. Pei was instrumental in the launch of several OnePlus products - including the recently launched OnePlus Nord.

The very first thing to be noted about the launch is the timing of the live stream. In Germany, it will commence at 16:00 hours local time while in India, it will start at 19:30 hours. You can catch the live stream right here without going anywhere.

Anyway, let's dive straight into the matter in question here. Where and how to watch the live stream of the launch event!

120 Hertz and Warp Charge on the OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8T will most likely be an incremental update over the existing OnePlus 8 model. There is talk about the phone featuring support for 120 Hz refresh rate and an enhanced "Warp Charge". speeds.

A leaked render of the OnePlus 8T / © Oxygen Updater

The phone will continue to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and will retain the 6.5 inch AMOLED display with very thin display edges. In addition, a quad-camera setup is also likely and there is a good chance that we could see an upgrade here. Rumors indicate that we could see the company use 48MP sensors for wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle sensors. Anyway, there is no point in speculating anymore since the launch event is just hours away!