OnePlus 8T: insiders reveal additional specs

Looking at the past OnePlus releases, we can once again expect hardware updates for the popular smartphones this fall. This will include a OnePlus 8T, for which there are now various new technical details and plans for its presentation.

The colleagues at Android Central have received and summarized a lot of current information from their insider sources about the upcoming OnePlus 8T. While some of these details were relatively easy to foresee, several small details could be interesting for OnePlus fans.

For example, the OnePlus 8T will allegedly have a 6.55 inch AMOLED display, of course supporting 120 Hertz. Thus the 8T would be on par with the well-known OnePlus 8 Pro. Users however will still have the possibility to switch to 60 Hertz if desired.

On the other side of the smartphone, four – instead of three cameras of the OnePlus 8 – are said to have gathered around. The main sensor has 48 megapixels, plus a 16-megapixel sensor for wide-angle shots, a 5-megapixel sensor for macro photos, and a portrait lens, behind which a 2-megapixel sensor is located.

This picture of a supposed OnePlus 8T was shown in the current Android 11 beta. / © OnePlus via Oxygen Updater

OnePlus 8T brings back memories of the introduction of the 7T

More predictable were the specifications inside. So a Snapdragon 865+ with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB for data and apps should be installed. Furthermore, the OnePlus 8T is supposed to be delivered with Android 11 ex-works. This is similar to the presentation of the OnePlus 7T, on which Android 10 was used as standard at that time.

As the site further reports, OnePlus allegedly plans the presentation of the OnePlus 8T for the end of September or the first week of October. This is another reminder of the OnePlus 7T, which was introduced on September 29th, 2019.

The current report, however, does not give any indication of a possible OnePlus 8T Pro. Only recently a picture of the alleged OnePlus 8T was leaked in the current beta version of Android 11.

The article picture shows a OnePlus 8.