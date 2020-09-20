NextPit's winners and losers of the week: iOS 14 and PS5 pricing

It's been a juicy week for news in the tech industry, hasn't it? Apple held its Time Flies event this week and launched a new iPad Air and Apple Watch SE, whilst Sony finally unveiled the price and release date for its PlayStation 5 console. Here are those who won, and those who lost this week in tech.

In smartphone news, LG finally made its exciting new Wing smartphone official this week. We've already had our hands on it, and it's easily the weirdest and funniest phone of 2020 so far. There was also good news for fans of e-bikes this week. The e-bike market is booming right now in the wake of the global pandemic and Dutch brand VanMoof is making the most of it. In India, fans of Apple products can also rejoice as this week it was confirmed that an online Apple store is coming to the region. None of these good news stories are the subject of our winner of the week, however.

NextPit winner of the week: iPhone users get iOS 14

At its event earlier this week, Apple announced iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7. The latest iPhone software has already started rolling out to iPhone users. That's right, iOS 14 was unveiled on Tuesday and started landing on people's iPhones all over the world as early as Wednesday. The headline features are new widgets and an App Library (sound familiar?), but that's not really the reason why we are awarding iOS 14 our winner of the week award.

Year after year Apple continues to drop software in a way that Android simply can't because of the diversification of the hardware it is available on. Sure, there was some backlash from developers this year over the speed in which iOS 14 was launched, but few iPhone users will care. Devs complained that they were given just days to finalize their apps for the latest update after Apple sped up its launch schedule at the last minute.

Apple knows how to do software updates on its iPhones. / © AndroidPIT

Whether you love or hate iOS, one thing you cannot knock is Apple's ability to deliver software updates in a timely fashion.

NextPit loser of the week: PlayStation 5 pre-order chaos

This week we finally found out the price of the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5. The new games console from the Japanese gaming giant will land on November 12th starting at $399.99 in the United States and £359.99 in the United Kingdom. That's for Digital Edition with no Blue-ray drive. The full-fat PS5 will cost you $499, the same as the new Xbox Series X.

The price is not the issue here. Whilst Microsoft is undercutting Sony with its slimmed-down version of its new games console, the Xbox Series S, that's a less powerful version of the system. The real battle here is between the $499 PlayStation 5 and the $499 Microsoft Series X. However, Sony has gotten off to a rough start in terms of pre-orders. Sony did not mention when excited gamers would be able to pre-order their new PS5 consoles from during the price reveal event. This left fans waiting and wondering. When sites like Walmart then went live with PS5 pre-orders, there was chaos. Different vendors were going live at different times, with Best Buy and Amazon getting involved too. PS5 pre-orders were selling out before those that had registered to be notified had even received their emails.

The prices of the PS5, if you can pre-order one! / © Sony

Microsoft was quick to pounce, announcing that when it opens it pre-orders for the new Xbox Series S and Series X consoles, it will let you know the exact time pre-orders will start on September 22. This console war is going to hot up as we get closer to the holiday season and the release of these two new powerful gaming machines, but Sony clearly made a mess of its pre-order schedule, and for that reason, we have to award this fiasco our loser of the week award.

Who were your winners and losers of the week just gone? Share your opinions in the comments section below.