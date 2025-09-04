Over a Month of Battery Life in a Smartwatch? That’s the Promise Here

Withings has just announced what it calls the new ScanWatch 2, but in truth, this is not an entirely new generation. The hardware is essentially the same as that of the ScanWatch 2 released in 2023. What has changed is the software. Withings is leaning on updated algorithms, new features like the Vitality Indicator, and deeper use of the existing temperature sensor to expand what the watch can do. The company is also adding a fresh blue/silver 42 mm design option, but the real story here is software, not mechanics.

Smarter software on familiar hardware

Instead of replacing components, Withings has doubled down on making better use of what is already inside the watch. The updated HealthSense 4 platform processes 35 biomarkers and looks for patterns across them. The idea is to make data like heart rate variability, activity levels, and temperature shifts more useful in everyday life.

The new Vitality Indicator feature is one example: it combines different metrics into an energy score, then explains what is dragging it down, whether it is poor REM sleep, low HRV, or subtle temperature changes.

The temperature sensor itself is not new. It has been present in the ScanWatch 2 lineup, as well as in the Nova and Nova Brilliant models, which we recently tested. What is new is how it is integrated into the predictive AI system. Instead of just logging a number, it now contributes to features like illness forecasting and menstrual cycle prediction.

The redesigned Withings app gives a clearer picture of health by combining body metrics, detailed sleep analysis with REM tracking, and heart rate variability trends in one place. / © nextpit

A battery built for health tracking

The updated ScanWatch 2 is rated for up to 35 days on a single charge, which sets it apart from most wearables. Long battery life is not just convenient; it also means you collect more uninterrupted data. In my tests of the 2023 ScanWatch 2, the company promised 30 days but the real-world number was closer to 26. Still, that was well above the industry norm, and it makes me expect this refined model will again be among the strongest for endurance.

This longevity also puts Withings in direct comparison with Whoop and Oura, two devices praised for their recovery insights but more demanding when it comes to charging and subscription fees. Withings provides a similar depth of analysis, but it also includes a small display on the watch face. That means you can see information like your current temperature trend, energy score, or cycle day instantly, instead of waiting to sync with an app.

Women’s health as a priority

Cycle tracking has often been secondary in mainstream wearables. Withings is moving it closer to the center. The ScanWatch 2 uses nightly temperature patterns and other biomarkers to predict menstrual cycles more accurately, even with irregularities or during perimenopause. Oura only recently introduced a similar approach, showing how much demand there is for deeper women’s health insights.

The app as the hub

Withings redesigned its app to make it easier to see what matters most. Users can pin their top metrics to a dashboard called “My Focus” and follow long-term trends.

The premium Withings+ subscription ($/€99.50/year) unlocks more advanced tools such as the Vitality Indicator, a new AI assistant that provides proactive coaching, and access to cardiologists who can review ECG results through the Cardio Check-Up feature. Every ScanWatch 2 includes a three-month trial of this service.

More than “just” a watch

The ScanWatch 2 is part of a larger ecosystem that includes connected scales, blood pressure monitors, and one of the most innovative thermometers I have tested so far. Having reviewed most of these devices myself, I can say they work together in a way that makes sense if you want a fuller view of your health at home. For people already using Withings products, the watch slots neatly into this bigger picture of continuous tracking.

Also read: How this Withings Smart Scale transformed my understanding of my body

Withings ScanWatch 2: Price and availability

The ScanWatch 2 is available now in a blue/silver 42 mm version for $369.95 or €349.95. It includes a three-month trial of Withings+, which you will need to access most of the new features.

The 42 mm blue/silver edition joins the ScanWatch 2 lineup as a new design option. / © Withings

During IFA 2025, Withings told us that all new features will be rolled out across the entire ScanWatch 2 range (ScanWatch 2, Nova, Brilliant, and Light). The only exception is the Light model, which does not include a temperature sensor and will therefore not support temperature-based features. All other functionalities remain identical.

My first impression of the updated ScanWatch 2

By focusing on predictive algorithms and a battery that lasts even more days, Withings is leaning into its health-first identity rather than trying to compete head-on with Apple or Samsung. In reality, the ScanWatch 2 has more in common with the Whoop MG and Oura Ring 4, but it combines their depth of analysis with the practicality of a watch you can glance at anytime.

If you want meaningful health insights and long battery life, the ScanWatch 2 is worth a look. As soon as I receive the update on my 2023 ScanWatch 2, I will share my thoughts on these new software features in the coming weeks. I am especially curious to see how close it gets to the promised 35-day battery life.

But for now, I would like to know your take on the updated ScanWatch 2. Would you go for it, or would you rather choose a smart ring or a full-color display smartwatch like the upcoming Apple Watch series?