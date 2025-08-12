The One Upgrade You Shouldn’t Expect on the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Since its debut, the Apple Watch Ultra has stood out for its appeal to outdoor adventurers, with a bright, oversized display, rugged titanium case, physical buttons, and unique watch faces. The upcoming Ultra 3, expected in September, appears to follow that formula, with credible reports indicating major upgrades. But one thing the leaks have not mentioned, and history suggests we will not see, is longer battery life. Apple has kept endurance consistent across the Ultra line, and with no sign of change in the rumors, this could remain its most persistent limitation.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch on September 9, and reliable sources, such as Mark Gurman from Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo, are already providing a glimpse of what's to come. We could see headline features like satellite messaging, 5G connectivity, and long-awaited health tools such as a blood pressure alert system. There is also talk of a larger display, still in the 49 mm titanium case but with thinner bezels for more screen space.

Another welcome change would be the move to a faster chip. After a two-year gap between Ultra hardware updates, Apple is expected to be fitting the Ultra 3 with an S10 or even S11 processor, while the Ultra 2 used the S9. Last year’s Series 10 introduced the S10 chip with a 4-core Neural Engine, enabling on-device Siri and improved AI performance. I have found this kind of AI assistant surprisingly useful in my testing of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, especially during outdoor activities where hands-free interaction matters.

A Question That Is Hard to Ignore

With all these rumored upgrades, there’s one thing I keep wondering about. Will the Ultra 3 finally match its competitors in one of the most important areas for an outdoor watch? So far, none of the credible leaks have addressed battery life directly. The absence of any mention, combined with Apple’s history of keeping the Ultra line at around 36 hours of regular use, suggests we might not see a major endurance leap this year.

These new features have something in common. They all require more power. Real-time health tracking, a larger and brighter screen, 5G, and satellite messaging can all put extra strain on the battery. Without any credible reports pointing to a bigger battery or extended runtime, it’s reasonable to expect Apple will maintain the current battery ratings. That means about 36 hours in regular use and up to around 60 hours in Low-Power Mode.

For most people, this will still cover typical adventures if power-saving settings are used wisely. But compared to multi-week endurance watches from brands like Garmin or Coros, it is still short. Ultra 3, like Ultra 1 and 2, is not expected to set new records for time away from a charger.

One Area that Might Help

There is one rumored improvement that could make the unchanged battery rating easier to live with. The Ultra 3 may support faster charging thanks to a larger charging coil or enhanced fast-charge technology similar to what we saw in the Series 10 (review). Right now, the Ultra 2 charges from 0 to 80 percent in about an hour. Ultra 3 could do it faster.

Smarter power management in watchOS 26 could also help. If the system can automatically switch into energy-saving modes during long workouts or expeditions, the watch might stretch its battery a little further in real use.

Why It Could Still Frustrate Users

The Ultra 3 will likely still cost around $799. That is iPhone-level pricing without an endurance upgrade to match the “ultra” name. I have had my own Apple Watch Series 9 die on my wrist at the worst times, including during my first marathon and on a recent 100 km bike ride. While the Ultra series has always outperformed the standard models in endurance, the idea that this could still happen with the newest model is frustrating.

Yes, these are still rumors, but Gurman and Kuo are correct most of the time. So far, none of their reporting points to Apple addressing this limitation in the Ultra 3.

Apple’s smartwatch sales have already been under pressure. Counterpoint Research reports its global market share dropped from 25 percent to 22 percent last quarter. With rivals pushing harder on battery innovation, keeping endurance the same might be a missed opportunity.

If these rumors prove true, the Ultra 3 will still be one of the most capable and feature-rich smartwatches you can buy. But for those hoping 2025 would be the year Apple finally delivers a truly long-lasting “ultra” watch, it might be time to adjust expectations.