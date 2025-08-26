Germany Isn’t Buying Apple’s Green Apple Watch Pitch

Apple has been dealt a legal setback in Germany. A regional court in Frankfurt has ruled that the company can no longer advertise the Apple Watch as a “CO2-neutral product.” The decision follows a complaint by Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), which accused Apple of greenwashing.

Behind the ‘carbon neutral’ label

Since 2023, Apple has promoted certain Apple Watch models as its “first carbon-neutral products.” The company highlighted clean energy use, low-carbon materials, and a reduction in shipping emissions while claiming to offset any remaining footprint with reforestation projects.

These so-called offset projects are designed to “cancel out” emissions by funding activities such as planting or protecting trees, with the idea that they absorb as much CO2 as the company produces.

But according to the Frankfurt court, this marketing is misleading. The judges pointed to one of Apple’s flagship offset projects in Paraguay, where eucalyptus trees are planted to absorb CO2.

The problem: only a quarter of the land is permanently secured, while the majority is leased only until 2029. For consumers, the court argued, this gives the false impression that the offsets are guaranteed for the long term—potentially until 2050—when in fact they are not.

On top of that, critics note that eucalyptus monocultures come with their own ecological downsides. They consume large amounts of water, reduce biodiversity, and are often harvested and burned after a few years, which undermines the claimed climate benefit.

Court says no to carbon claims

The court found Apple’s advertising in violation of Germany’s competition law (UWG) and banned the company from promoting the Apple Watch as “CO2-neutral” in the country. If Apple ignores the ruling, it could face fines of up to €250,000 per violation.

The judgment is not yet final, and Apple may appeal. For now, however, the company must drop the carbon-neutral label in Germany.

Apple says it is working to cut emissions in its supply chain and is investing in clean energy and low-carbon design. It also defends its offset projects. But in Germany the company will have to change how it markets the Apple Watch, and the same could happen elsewhere. From 2026, new EU rules will ban “CO2-neutral” claims that rely mostly on offsets. Apple’s case is an early warning for other companies using similar green marketing.

Not just Germany: the pressure is global

What’s happening here is part of a much broader shift: companies are being held to higher standards when it comes to their environmental claims. In Apple’s case, the German court essentially said, “You can’t just point to offset projects and call the Watch carbon neutral, especially if those projects are questionable.”

And it’s not just Germany paying attention. In the U.S., lawsuits and regulators are pushing companies to prove their carbon-neutral and net-zero claims using clear and verifiable data instead of vague marketing language.

The bigger picture is that there’s growing pressure on the tech industry to back up its green claims with solid action. Apple isn’t the only company under fire, but because of its visibility, this ruling could set the tone for others.

What I’d really like to see from Apple

What I’m really curious to see now is how Apple addresses the sustainability topic in just a few days when it unveils the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, along with the Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3.

Personally, I bought the Apple Watch Series 9 in 2023. The carbon-neutral pitch wasn’t the main reason for my purchase, but it did influence me. Still, if Apple really wants to move toward a more sustainable future for the Watch lineup, I’d love to see them improve the right to repair. It is still very limited. Meanwhile, Google just made it easier to fix both the display and the battery in the new Pixel Watch 4. That kind of move doesn’t feel like greenwashing. It feels real.

What’s your take?