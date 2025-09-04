Robot Vacuum Cleaners with Maximum Suction Power! This Manufacturer Shows How it's Done

The leaps in performance of robot vacuum cleaners in recent years have been remarkable. There are improvements of around 50 percent each year. While the review winner in 2023 was still cleaning up after your mess, well below 10,000 Pa, last year's robot vacuum cleaner review winner was already sucking up dirt at 12,000 Pa. Now, a robot vacuum cleaner has cracked the 30,000 Pa mark for the very first time. We reveal which manufacturer has achieved this feat and what you can expect from the flagship model.

Not Roborock or Dreame: This Manufacturer Raises the Bar

Many have tried to bring the established giant Roborock to its knees. Robot vacuum cleaners from Dreame have already arrived at Roborock's level, if not already surpassed it. With Narwal and Ecovacs, other brands are breathing down the neck to impress with their technical finesse. These include the new mopping function in the form of a roller mop or the omission of a navigation tower to minimize the overall height.

The eufy S2 is flat and gets into corners easily. / © eufy

Now eufy, a sub-brand of Anker, is approaching the situation with a different principle — offering pure suction power. With the eufy RoboVac Omni S2, the new vacuum and mopping robot is celebrating its market launch. The robot vacuum cleaner boasts a suction power of an absurd 30,000 Pa - currently the highest value on the robot vacuum cleaner market. This places the S2 on a par with a cordless vacuum cleaner.

eufy S2: What makes this Robot Vacuum Cleaner so Special

In addition to its absurd suction power, the 9.8 cm high vacuum cleaner also has an output of 100 air watts. A double spiral brush is installed to prevent animal or human hair from getting tangled. An extendable side brush is on board for more efficient corner coverage.

eufy was the first manufacturer to use a mopping roller. The principle is similar to the way a cordless vacuum cleaner works. With this mopping function, the roller mop is constantly moistened with fresh water while the dirt is pushed by a scraper. This equipment can also be moved outwards. There have also been improvements to the navigation technology. Thanks to LiDAR sensors, dToF, and artificial intelligence, the robot vacuum cleaner always maintains its bearings.

The use of aroma stones is new. / © eufy

A new feature is the use of aroma scents. Scent stones are inserted at the top for a fresh scent to be diffused throughout the room during the cleaning process. There are three varieties to choose from: bergamot, lemon, and bamboo. Meanwhile, the docking station remains unchanged. It still features a unique, tower-like design, taking care of the dust and cleaning of the mopping equipment.

Last but not least, the manufacturer also announced Matter support for the appliance. This means it can be integrated into your existing smart home. All in all, from a technical point of view, the eufy S2 has what it takes to become one of the best robot vacuum cleaners in 2025. There is no official information on the launch yet, with an expected launch price of $1,799.