James Bond Returns: This Brand-New Video Game Has Insane Potential

At Gamescom 2025 , I got to take an exclusive look at the brand-new 007 First Light. And now, I can finally talk about it. More than a decade has passed since James Bond made his last appearance in gaming. GoldenEye 007 is an absolute classic, and it's about time that the legendary spy made his comeback. And what better studio to make it happen than IO Interactive, the masterminds behind the HITMAN franchise?

007 First Light: A Legend in the Making

Even if you're not deep into the lore of James Bond, you'll have a very specific image in mind when you hear the name. 007 First Light takes that iconic persona but decides to tell a brand-new story with it. Throughout the game, you play as a young Bond, who is not yet the legend he would later become. Here, he is young, impulsive, and still trying to make a name for himself.

But don't worry, none of that takes away from the game's story or action. Because while you may be tasked with idly sitting in your car, waiting for orders, that's not going to be what Bond ends up doing. Instead, you follow your emerging instincts and try to navigate a world that you don't have much experience in, which makes for some excellent improvisation.

The game's story, or at least what we know about it so far, revolves around a rogue spy who is now on the run. A former spy is a great antagonist for the young Bond, as he has what you're missing: experience.

Gameplay: All About Creativity

The gameplay shows that IO Interactive knows what they are doing when it comes to this genre of game. 007 First Light puts creativity front and center, letting you figure out many different solutions. For example, there is rarely, if ever, just one way to gain entrance into a restricted area. It's up to you to find the way that best suits your playstyle.

From Spycraft to Instincts to cool gadgets, you've got tons of things at your disposal at any time. And when the situation calls for it, the developers want combat to feel just right. If implemented correctly, this should make for a very diverse and exciting game. Because from melee to long-distance, you're not stuck with one Modus Operandi.

At Gamescom, I was able to check out some live Gameplay footage. It showcased the first level of the game, which expertly combined storytelling, stealth sections, a car chase, and all-out action on a plane. If the game can maintain this level of quality throughout the entire game, we're in for a 007 game to be remembered.

When Is the Game Coming Out?

007 First Light is scheduled for release on March 27th, 2026. It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders are open right now, and the digital version will cost $70. At this price point, expectations for the game are bound to be high. But if the developers can reach the standard they have set for themselves, this game could bring James Bond back to gaming for good.