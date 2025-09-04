While Android 16 introduced numerous tweaks and enhancements, the Material 3 Expressive design has emerged as the major highlight of the software. Introduced through the Android 16 QPR1 beta program, and following several months of testing, public Pixel users are finally getting a taste of the refreshed UI via the September Pixel Drop update. Here are the major features included in this release.

What’s New in Android 16 QPR1

Android 16 QPR1, or Quarterly Platform Release 1, is the first major update following the launch of Android 16. It arrives as part of the September Pixel Drop on Pixel 9 and older models and weighs in at around 1 GB. While it’s not as large as a full OS release, it brings several notable changes that make your Pixel device feel brand-new, especially with the redesigned UI.

Material 3 Expressive UI Design

Material 3 Expressive, or M3 Expressive, was first showcased at I/O 2025 in May. It’s Google’s latest evolution of Material Design, initially adopted in select apps before expanding to the entire system UI on Pixel devices.

M3 Expressive introduces more playful shapes and vibrant colors across app icons, system layouts, and text elements. The refreshed design also enhances animations, adding springy, bouncy effects to gestures and smoother transitions throughout the interface.

Wallpaper and Home Screens

Visual enhancements extend to wallpaper styling for both home and lock screens. Users now have access to more clock designs and adjustable sizes on the lock screen. Wallpapers can include weather overlays, geometric shapes, and 3D effects that apply across screens. A new Magic Portrait feature and swipe-based screen previews also debut in this update.

Google's Android 16 QPR1 update for Pixel devices introduces Material 3 Expressive UI design and new wallpaper stylings: Shapes, Weather, and 3D effect. / © nextpit

Building on the Live Updates introduced in the initial Android 16 release, QPR1 adds dynamic, context-aware lock screen widgets for select activities and apps.

Quick Settings and Notifications

The Quick Settings panel now offers more customization. Icons and buttons can be resized and repositioned more freely. Google also introduces AI-generated previews for bundled notifications and alerts, visible both on the lock screen and in the notification shade.

Material 3 Expressive UI extends on the quick settings panel and audio/volume control dashboard. / © nextpit

More Powerful Desktop Mode

Pixel 8 and newer models now support a more advanced external display mode, similar to Samsung’s DeX. This mode enables freeform window snapping, flexible resizing, and split-screen multitasking, ideal for productivity when connected to a monitor or external display.

Since this is a native Android feature, other OEMs like Motorola, Nothing, and OnePlus may also enable it in future updates to their custom OS builds.

Smarter Audio for Headphones

Beyond Pixel phones, other devices benefit from Android 16 QPR1 as well. Pixel Buds Pro 2 gain Adaptive Audio support, which intelligently adjusts sound based on your surroundings. More headphones now support Bluetooth LE Audio Auracast, allowing audio broadcasts to multiple devices. You can find the full list of compatible LE Audio headphones and devices here.

Pixel Devices Compatible with Android 16 QPR1

Android 16 QPR1 is available for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (Fold), all the way down to the Pixel 6 series and the Pixel Tablet. The newly released Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro (review) and Fold already ship with Android 16 QPR1 pre-installed.

If you haven’t received a notification for the update, head to Settings > System > Software Update and refresh to check for the new firmware. You can then manually download and install it on your device.

Have you updated your Pixel device to Android 16 QPR1 yet? What are your favorite features and tweaks from this update? Share your thoughts in the comments.