Has Oura Just Beaten Apple, Samsung, and Whoop to the Punch on Women’s Health Tech?

Oura is taking another step beyond sleep and readiness scores, adding two major women’s health features to its smart ring platform: an expanded Pregnancy Insights tool and a brand-new Perimenopause Check-In.

Pregnancy Insights is now more than a simple tracker. It continuously monitors changes in temperature trends, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and respiratory rate throughout pregnancy. It's fair to say that it turns those invisible physiological shifts into digestible insights. The data is powered by aggregated information from more than 10,000 pregnancies, which means users can see how their metrics compare to trimester-specific and full-term reference ranges.

There are also thoughtful touches, like symptom tagging for pregnancy-specific experiences, a calibration period for new members, and expert-backed educational resources. According to Oura, the goal isn’t to replace prenatal care but to fill the gaps between appointments with real-time, personalized context.

Perimenopause Gets a Tech Upgrade

The Perimenopause Check-In is tackling a life stage that most wearables barely acknowledge. It uses the clinically validated Menopause Rating Scale to assess symptom severity, combines it with biometric and cycle data, and then generates a report you can actually bring to your doctor. This bridges the gap between self-tracking and meaningful clinical conversations.

It also comes with educational content and real-life user stories that make navigating perimenopause less of a mystery. For context, more than one billion women worldwide are either in perimenopause or post-menopause, yet digital health tools for this group are still surprisingly scarce.

Speaking as someone who’s 42 and frequently talks to doctors about perimenopause, it’s genuinely refreshing to see this kind of investment in women’s health tech. Compared to more invasive options like the blood tests, Oura’s approach feels simple, accessible, and scalable for millions of people who want answers without needles.

How It Fits in the Wearables Landscape

Apple Health and Samsung Health both offer menstrual and fertility tracking, but neither has rolled out a dedicated perimenopause feature yet. Their pregnancy tools also stick mostly to milestone logging rather than continuous biometric analysis. Whoop’s recent 5.0 and MG release added more reproductive health emphasis, and it does let users track symptoms, but it is not as targeted to perimenopause as Oura’s new tool.

Natural Cycles remains a leader in fertility awareness and birth control and includes a “follow pregnancy” mode for expectant parents. But like most of its peers, it does not address perimenopause.

Oura is not the first wearable to acknowledge or track perimenopause. Devices like the Peri wearable by IdentifyHer, introduced at CES 2025, have been designed specifically for symptom tracking during this stage. However, Oura’s Perimenopause Check-In is among the earliest mainstream, ring-based tools to combine continuous biometric monitoring with a clinically validated assessment that can be shared with healthcare providers.

By introducing both pregnancy and perimenopause tools, Oura is clearly positioning itself as a full-spectrum reproductive health companion rather than just a cycle tracker.

Privacy and Rollout

All features are opt-in, with members in control of what gets shared and when. Pregnancy Insights is available globally starting today, August 12. Perimenopause Check-In launches in the United States on August 13, with international expansion planned by year’s end. But don't worry if you don't see the update right away; the new feature is being rolled out to all users gradually as usual.