Has Oura Just Beaten Apple, Samsung, and Whoop to the Punch on Women’s Health Tech?

Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi

Oura is taking another step beyond sleep and readiness scores, adding two major women’s health features to its smart ring platform: an expanded Pregnancy Insights tool and a brand-new Perimenopause Check-In.

Pregnancy Insights is now more than a simple tracker. It continuously monitors changes in temperature trends, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and respiratory rate throughout pregnancy. It's fair to say that it turns those invisible physiological shifts into digestible insights. The data is powered by aggregated information from more than 10,000 pregnancies, which means users can see how their metrics compare to trimester-specific and full-term reference ranges.

There are also thoughtful touches, like symptom tagging for pregnancy-specific experiences, a calibration period for new members, and expert-backed educational resources. According to Oura, the goal isn’t to replace prenatal care but to fill the gaps between appointments with real-time, personalized context.

Oura Ring app screen showing pregnancy insights for week 21, including tips and due date information.
Oura Ring Pregnancy Insights: Week 21 Overview © Oura
Pregnancy Insights app screen showing due date, trimester, and tags for tracking wellness.
Oura Ring: Pregnancy Insights Dashboard © Oura
Mobile phone displaying Oura Ring pregnancy insights, including average temperature and nighttime heart rate.
Oura Ring Pregnancy Insights and Trends © Oura
Oura Ring app displaying Pregnancy Insights with HRV and respiratory rate metrics.
Oura Ring Pregnancy Insights: HRV and Respiratory Rate © Oura
Oura Ring app showing pregnancy insights with average nighttime heart rate and HRV metrics.
Oura Ring Pregnancy Insights: Avg Nighttime HR 81 bpm © Oura

Perimenopause Gets a Tech Upgrade

The Perimenopause Check-In is tackling a life stage that most wearables barely acknowledge. It uses the clinically validated Menopause Rating Scale to assess symptom severity, combines it with biometric and cycle data, and then generates a report you can actually bring to your doctor. This bridges the gap between self-tracking and meaningful clinical conversations.

It also comes with educational content and real-life user stories that make navigating perimenopause less of a mystery. For context, more than one billion women worldwide are either in perimenopause or post-menopause, yet digital health tools for this group are still surprisingly scarce.

Speaking as someone who’s 42 and frequently talks to doctors about perimenopause, it’s genuinely refreshing to see this kind of investment in women’s health tech. Compared to more invasive options like the blood tests, Oura’s approach feels simple, accessible, and scalable for millions of people who want answers without needles.

A woman smiling with curly hair, holding a phone displaying a perimenopause check-in screen.
Oura Ring: Perimenopause Symptom Assessment © Oura
Oura Ring app screen showing 'Perimenopause check-in' with moderate impact on quality of life.
Oura Ring Perimenopause Check-in Report © Oura
Oura app report on perimenopause with symptom severity and tracking data.
My Perimenopause Report - Oura Ring © Oura

How It Fits in the Wearables Landscape

Apple Health and Samsung Health both offer menstrual and fertility tracking, but neither has rolled out a dedicated perimenopause feature yet. Their pregnancy tools also stick mostly to milestone logging rather than continuous biometric analysis. Whoop’s recent 5.0 and MG release added more reproductive health emphasis, and it does let users track symptoms, but it is not as targeted to perimenopause as Oura’s new tool.

Natural Cycles remains a leader in fertility awareness and birth control and includes a “follow pregnancy” mode for expectant parents. But like most of its peers, it does not address perimenopause.

Oura is not the first wearable to acknowledge or track perimenopause. Devices like the Peri wearable by IdentifyHer, introduced at CES 2025, have been designed specifically for symptom tracking during this stage. However, Oura’s Perimenopause Check-In is among the earliest mainstream, ring-based tools to combine continuous biometric monitoring with a clinically validated assessment that can be shared with healthcare providers.

By introducing both pregnancy and perimenopause tools, Oura is clearly positioning itself as a full-spectrum reproductive health companion rather than just a cycle tracker.

Privacy and Rollout

All features are opt-in, with members in control of what gets shared and when. Pregnancy Insights is available globally starting today, August 12. Perimenopause Check-In launches in the United States on August 13, with international expansion planned by year’s end. But don't worry if you don't see the update right away; the new feature is being rolled out to all users gradually as usual.

Source: Oura

Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Domain Head

I have 15 years of experience reviewing smartphones and wearables, blending tech know-how with a real love for innovation. I've led popular tech sites like AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, and now I share my insights with audiences around the globe—including in the US, Germany, France, Spain, and Brazil—through honest, hands-on reviews. Recently, I've shifted my focus toward digital health, with a keen eye on gender equality and closing the gender data gap. I'm passionate about using simple, clear storytelling to give women a stronger voice in both tech and health. Whether I'm testing the latest gadgets or exploring new trends in digital health, I always aim to break things down in a way that's easy to understand. On a personal note, I'm an active runner—I completed the Berlin Marathon in 2024—and I'm gearing up for a long bike trip from Germany to Austria in just four days in 2025.

Camila Rinaldi is familiar with the following topics: Robot vacuum cleaner, Mobility, Smartphones, E-bikes & e-scooters, Wearables, Fitness & Health, Smartwatches, Apps & Services, Tablets, Immersive technologies, Smart Home.

