Whoop currently dominates the screen-free wearable market, but its lead is starting to face pressure from emerging competitors. One of the most notable contenders is Polar, with the Finnish company widely expected to launch a consumer-ready screenless tracker . Polar continues to tease its device ahead of the official release, confirming a major advantage over its rival: a subscription-free service.

Polar has been promoting its upcoming screenless fitness tracker, rumored to be called the Polar Band. It is expected to be a consumer product, unlike the Polar 360, which is a full-stack wearable platform designed for developers and businesses. After sharing initial details a couple of weeks ago, the company has now released an update that further positions the device as a serious Whoop (MG review) alternative.

No Monthly or Yearly Fee

On its new website, Polar features a prominent tagline describing the device as “a brand-new Polar,” suggesting it is not a rebadged version of the Polar 360. It also confirms that the device will be screen-free, but more importantly, it states that it will come with no subscriptions.

This is a significant development, as it was previously unclear whether Polar would follow Whoop’s subscription-based model. By choosing not to, Polar gains a meaningful advantage, lowering the barrier to entry for users who are not convinced by Whoop’s ongoing membership fees.

This image of the Polar Strap—possibly referred to as the Polar Band—was posted on Reddit and appears to have originated from the Polar newsletter. Unlike the first teaser, it shows more than just the strap: we can also see part of the sensor. / © u/Ok-Employee-8939 via Reddit

Of course, pricing remains a key question. The value proposition will depend heavily on how Polar decides to price its fitness tracker. For reference, Amazfit’s Helio Strap (review) costs $109, undercutting Whoop’s most affordable plan as well as many premium smartwatches.

Elsewhere on the page, Polar highlights the September 3 unveiling date, where fans can sign up to receive notifications.

What We Know About the Screen-Free Polar Tracker

Polar has already shared a teaser image of the upcoming wearable, showing the silhouette of the device’s upper side. It features a glossy finish on the upper lip of the chassis, while the top portion appears to sit beneath the strap, similar to the design of Whoop and the Helio Strap. That said, we hope Polar adds thoughtful design touches to help its device stand out.

Would you prefer a screen-free tracker over a smartwatch? Are you planning to get the upcoming Polar device once it launches? We would love to hear your thoughts.