Hot topics

Whoop in Trouble? This Screen-Free Wearable Gets a Killer Feature

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Polar 360 Band smart tracker no screen no subscription
© Polar
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Whoop currently dominates the screen-free wearable market, but its lead is starting to face pressure from emerging competitors. One of the most notable contenders is Polar, with the Finnish company widely expected to launch a consumer-ready screenless tracker. Polar continues to tease its device ahead of the official release, confirming a major advantage over its rival: a subscription-free service.

Polar has been promoting its upcoming screenless fitness tracker, rumored to be called the Polar Band. It is expected to be a consumer product, unlike the Polar 360, which is a full-stack wearable platform designed for developers and businesses. After sharing initial details a couple of weeks ago, the company has now released an update that further positions the device as a serious Whoop (MG review) alternative.

No Monthly or Yearly Fee

On its new website, Polar features a prominent tagline describing the device as “a brand-new Polar,” suggesting it is not a rebadged version of the Polar 360. It also confirms that the device will be screen-free, but more importantly, it states that it will come with no subscriptions.

This is a significant development, as it was previously unclear whether Polar would follow Whoop’s subscription-based model. By choosing not to, Polar gains a meaningful advantage, lowering the barrier to entry for users who are not convinced by Whoop’s ongoing membership fees.

Polar Strap teaser image featuring a black strap against a dark background with promotional text.
This image of the Polar Strap—possibly referred to as the Polar Band—was posted on Reddit and appears to have originated from the Polar newsletter. Unlike the first teaser, it shows more than just the strap: we can also see part of the sensor. / © u/Ok-Employee-8939 via Reddit

Of course, pricing remains a key question. The value proposition will depend heavily on how Polar decides to price its fitness tracker. For reference, Amazfit’s Helio Strap (review) costs $109, undercutting Whoop’s most affordable plan as well as many premium smartwatches.

Elsewhere on the page, Polar highlights the September 3 unveiling date, where fans can sign up to receive notifications.

What We Know About the Screen-Free Polar Tracker

Polar has already shared a teaser image of the upcoming wearable, showing the silhouette of the device’s upper side. It features a glossy finish on the upper lip of the chassis, while the top portion appears to sit beneath the strap, similar to the design of Whoop and the Helio Strap. That said, we hope Polar adds thoughtful design touches to help its device stand out.

Would you prefer a screen-free tracker over a smartwatch? Are you planning to get the upcoming Polar device once it launches? We would love to hear your thoughts.

Source: Polar

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing