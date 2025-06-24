Roborock Takes a New Approach: This is the Future of Robot Vacuum Cleaners

When searching for the best robot vacuum cleaners that also mop, one manufacturer comes up particularly often: Roborock. It is not a new thing that Roborock is a pioneer when it comes to technical innovations in robot vacuum cleaners, which are (rightly) copied by the competition after a short while. One example? The Qrevo Curv can climb door thresholds of up to 4 cm thanks to a liftable chassis. A short while later, its biggest competitor, Dreame, unveiled its solution for high doorsteps: the X50 Ultra Complete (review) , which boasts extendable wheels. Now, Roborock is taking a new approach once again. In this article, I'll tell you what the idea is this time and why I think this is the future of robot vacuum cleaners.

Roborock Qrevo CurvX: A mix of the Saros Z70, Saros 10, and Qrevo Curv

The Roborock Qrevo CurvX raises many questions, in a positive sense. The robot vacuum cleaner comes equipped with a suction power of 22,000 Pa. That is as high as our review champion, the Saros Z70 (review). The removal of animal fur and deep-seated dirt should be equally convincing. In addition, the main and side brushes were designed so that no hair gets tangled up.

The mopping system has been extensively upgraded. Wet cleaning is now said to be even more thorough and twice as powerful as its predecessor. The direct comparison with the roller mop of Ecovacs' robot vacuum cleaners will be particularly exciting. The Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni (review) and Deebot X9 Pro Omni (review) both made a fantastic impression in terms of mopping results.

This is what the roller mop of Ecovacs' robots looks like. / © nextpit

The navigation system of the new robot vacuum cleaner is based on the Saros 10 (review). An extendable LDS module (laser distance sensor) in combination with a ToF sensor is responsible for the orientation of the robot vacuum cleaner. This navigation mix makes the overall height of 7.98 cm possible.

A word about the multifunction docking station. The dock retained the igloo look of its predecessor. As usual, it comes equipped with numerous maintenance features. The only thing you have to do is change the dust bag after a few months, as well as fill and empty the respective water containers.

Who is the Roborock Qrevo CurvX suitable for?

In my opinion, nothing stands in the way of this model being a flagship killer. On the other hand, Roborock was impressive when it comes to the journey with robot vacuum cleaners and which direction it is headed. Robot vacuum cleaners that pass the $1,500 mark are simply too expensive and, in my opinion, not a must-have if you want to own a technically spectacular robot vacuum cleaner that also mops. In summary, Roborock packed the best features of its three best robot vacuum cleaner models into one device. Best of all? The Roborock Qrevo CurvX is attractively priced at $1,299.99 a pop. This is a real bargain by Roborock standards, isn't it?