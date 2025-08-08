Huge Smartphone Theft at Samsung: You Have to be Vigilant Now

A spectacular theft has shaken Samsung: an entire truck containing around 12,000 brand-new smartphones was stolen at Heathrow Airport in London. The damage amounts to over nine million euros – the new Galaxy Fold7 and Flip7 folding models are particularly affected. The incident could not only delay the market launch, but also affect buyers throughout Europe.

Smartphones Worth Millions Have Gone Missing

Smartphones are among the most sought-after goods in transit - compact, valuable, and easy to resell. But this latest case is likely to be one of the biggest smartphone thefts of all time. In addition to the Fold7 and Flip7, models from the Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy A16 were also on the stolen truck. According to the British police, the damage amounts to approximately £ 7.9 million, equivalent to around € 9.1 million.

Samsung has confirmed its cooperation with the investigating authorities, but so far, there is no trace of the devices. If the company does not retrieve the smartphones, it has the option of blocking them via a so-called blacklist. In this case, they could no longer be activated and would not be able to connect to the mobile network.

Buyers Should be Particularly Vigilant Now

For you as a buyer, this means: Be careful with offers from third-party providers. If you currently plan to buy a Samsung smartphone through platforms such as eBay or classified ads, you should take a closer look. Skepticism is particularly advisable when buying new devices at conspicuously low prices from unknown dealers. This is because a locked device is practically worthless, even if it appears to be as good as new on the outside.

It is currently unclear whether Samsung has already initiated measures to block the device. If the theft is discovered, reactivating the affected devices would be technically possible, but would involve considerable effort.

Impact on Availability Possible

The loss of 12,000 devices could also impact the availability of the new Foldables. With an entry-level price of around €2,100, the quantities are likely to be significantly lower than for the A or S models anyway, so a temporary bottleneck at market launch cannot be ruled out. It is not yet known for which market the stolen devices were intended. As the theft took place in London, British customers are likely to be the most affected. Nevertheless, buyers in other European countries should also be particularly vigilant at the moment.