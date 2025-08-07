Android 16 and One UI 8: Samsung Confirms Update Timeline

Samsung users can soon look forward to Android 16 and the new One UI 8 user interface. The manufacturer officially announced the update and promises a fast rollout, making it significantly faster than its predecessor .

Samsung took an unusually long time with Android 15. The update was only delivered months after Google's rollout. The company does not want to repeat this mistake with Android 16. Instead, the new operating system should be available within a few weeks, making Samsung one of the first manufacturers to provide the update.

These Devices will receive Android 16 First

The current flagship devices will be the first to receive the update: the Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Edge, and S25 Ultra. The update is already in the starting blocks for these models and is due for release in September. However, many other devices are also set to receive Android 16 and One UI 8, according to the official announcement.

This will be followed by last year's flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 foldable models. Other models will then undergo their own rollouts, such as the Galaxy S23 series, the Z Fold5, and the Flip5, as well as numerous mid-range devices like the Galaxy A56, A36, A55, A35, and A54.

Models that were not explicitly mentioned that fall under Samsung's update guarantee will also receive the new operating system version. As usual, the rollout will be staggered: Samsung distributes its updates model by model and not simultaneously for all users. It may therefore be a few weeks before all eligible devices are supplied.

What's inside Android 16 and One UI 8

Android 16 itself is comparatively compact. The most striking new feature is the so-called live notifications. These can update dynamically. For instance, it can inform you of the current status of an order without requiring a new message.

The revised One UI 8.0 user interface, on the other hand, introduces several noticeable improvements. One of the most striking new features is the modernized Samsung Internet app, which features a revised design, restructured menus, and a redesigned start page. The Quick Share menu has also been revised, making it much easier to share files now. The calendar app has been functionally enhanced and also allows you to create reminders directly now.

The design of the weather app has also been extensively revised with a really attractive look. There are also new dynamic background images and individually configurable clock faces, making the home screen's appearance even more personalizable. Some technical optimizations have also been made in the background, including the optimization of AI-supported functions, and certain animations have been updated.

One UI 8 already comes pre-installed in the new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 foldable smartphones. The update will now be rolled out to numerous existing devices from September.