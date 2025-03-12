Nothing’s Phone (3a) series made a strong debut at this year’s MWC in Barcelona, showcasing mid-range Android smartphones with standout features like telephoto cameras and a weirdly placed AI key. Just ahead of their official release, Nothing has rolled out an over-the-air (OTA) software update, bringing key enhancements to both models.

The update is based on Nothing OS 3.1, a skinned version of Android 15, and has already been seeded to early adopter models of the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. This means users should receive the firmware as soon as they start using their devices.

Enhancements to Nothing’s AI Suite

According to screenshots shared by X user Ishan Agarwal, the changelog includes a long list of tweaks and additions, particularly to Nothing’s AI-powered Essential Space. The update introduces new gestures: a quick press of the Essential button now saves the current screen or notes, while a long press enables voice note recording.

First software update for Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro brings enhancements to Essential Space and the camera. / © X/u/IshanAgarwal

Additionally, Essential Space widgets are now available, allowing users to place AI-powered widgets on both the home screen and the lock screen for quick access to these functions.

New Camera Tricks for the Nothing Phone (3a)

The update also brings significant camera enhancements. A major addition is the new Camera Presets feature, which saves camera settings and controls, much like on the iPhone. Users can share presets with others, and the update also adds support for cube files, enabling the import of custom camera filters.

It is expected that Camera Presets will also be made available for older Nothing Phone models, like the Phone (2a) series, through a future update.

Beyond presets, the update improves overall camera performance, enhancing image quality, macro mode, and portrait mode.

The Nothing Gallery app is also receiving AI-powered face and scene classification, along with other quality-of-life improvements. Additionally, Nothing is introducing a security tool for power-off verification, requiring extra authentication when shutting down the device—an added layer of security.

The Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro start shipping today in select countries, with wider availability to follow soon.

Are you planning to upgrade to the Nothing Phone (3a) or (3a) Pro? What do you think of the new Essential Space feature? Share your thoughts in the comments!