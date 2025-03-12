iRobot, through its Roomba brand, has long been a dominant name in the robot vacuum industry. However, in recent years, its models have lagged behind competitors like Roborock in innovation and advanced features. The company is now addressing this gap with a major overhaul of its product lineup, introducing smarter cleaning robots .

iRobot has unveiled four new Roomba series, comprising a total of eight new robots. The latest lineup simplifies the brand’s naming convention, now categorizing models under Roomba, Roomba Plus, and Roomba Max, making it easier to distinguish between different tiers. While the updated structure is clearer than previous generations, memorizing all the new models may still take some time.

At the entry-level, the Roomba series consists of multiple models, including the Roomba 105, which comes in four variants, and the Roomba 205, available in two versions. The mid-tier Roomba Plus series includes the Roomba Plus 405 Combo and Roomba Plus 505 Combo, both featuring an Auto-Wash system.

Notably, the Roomba Max series remains unchanged, as iRobot has not introduced any new models beyond last year’s Combo 10 Max. It is unclear whether this model will continue under the new Max branding or if future additions are planned.

All New Roombas Get LiDAR Navigation, Including the Roomba 105

A significant improvement across the entire new lineup is the inclusion of LiDAR laser navigation, even in the Roomba 105 series, a major upgrade from older Roomba models. With LiDAR, these robots can create smart maps, improve obstacle avoidance, and allow users to customize cleaning zones with greater precision compared to non-LiDAR models.

Additionally, the Roomba 105 series features enhanced power-lifting suction, which iRobot claims is 70 times more powerful than the aging Roomba 600 series. Pricing starts at $299 (€299) for the standard vacuum-only model, while the top-tier variant with rotating mop pads and an automated docking station costs $469 (€399).

Roomba 205 Ditches Self-Empty Dock for Built-in Dust Compaction

Two of the most intriguing additions are the Roomba 205 DustCompactor and Roomba 205 DustCompact Combo. These upgraded versions of the Roomba 105 feature a built-in mechanical compactor, eliminating the need for a self-emptying dock and saving space.

iRobot's Roomba 205 ditches the self-empty station for a built-in dust bin with a compactor / © iRobot

The compactor compresses collected dust and debris, maximizing bin capacity and extending cleaning time between disposals. Depending on the model, users can go up to 75 days without emptying the bin. The Roomba 205 (vacuum-only) is priced at $449, while the Combo version with mopping capabilities costs $469 (€449).

Roomba 405 and 505 Feature Self-Cleaning Stations

At the high end of the lineup, the Roomba 405 Combo Robot + AutoWash and Roomba 505 Combo Robot + AutoWash offer the most advanced features, priced at $799 (€699) and $999 (€799), respectively. Both models come with a self-cleaning dock that not only empties the dust bin automatically but also washes the mop pads for a more hands-free cleaning experience.

iRobot's Roomba 505 Combo Robot features a self-washing station with a heated blower. / © iRobot

While both robots feature dual mop pads, the Roomba 505 adds an extendable arm that improves edge cleaning, along with a heated blower in its dock to dry the mop pads after cleaning. Additionally, the Roomba 505 incorporates an AI-powered camera that enhances navigation by recognizing and avoiding objects more efficiently.

iRobot has confirmed that all new Roomba models will be available for pre-order starting March 18 in the U.S. and select European countries, with shipments beginning on March 23.

Which of these Roomba robot vacuums best suits your needs? Share your thoughts in the comments!