If you're in the market for an Android tablet with flagship-level performance that won’t break the bank, Samsung’s Fan Edition Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the best options available. Right now, the Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is on sale at Amazon, with one variant dropping to as low as $289 from its original $449 price.

That’s a sizeable $160 discount (36% off)—just shy of its record-low price of $274 on Amazon. However, keep in mind that this deal applies only to the Gray color option, while other colorways remain at regular pricing.

Why We Recommend the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ (review) launched at the end of 2023, with both models thoroughly tested by my colleague Rubens. The smaller Galaxy tablet features a 10.9-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1440 x 2304 resolution, offering smoother visuals and sharper details than most competitors in this price range. Plus, it comes with an S Pen, so you won’t need to buy one separately.

The Tab S9 FE is sleek and lightweight, measuring 6.5mm thick and weighing 523 grams. One standout feature is its IP68 dust and water resistance, making it as durable as Samsung’s flagship tablets. This means it can survive an accidental dip in the pool or handle light rain without issues.

Not only the screen size is difference, the resolution is also higher on the Tab S9 FE+ (right). / © nextpit

For cameras, the tablet features an 8MP wide rear camera capable of 4K video recording and a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera that delivers bright and crisp images and videos. Additionally, its quad-speaker setup—tuned by AKG—produces loud and impressive audio quality.

Powering the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1380 processor, the same chip found in some of its mid-range smartphones. It offers smooth performance, handling graphics-intensive tasks and multitasking with ease. The tablet is also battery-efficient, delivering long usage times between charges. Plus, it supports 45W fast wired charging for quick top-ups.

At this price, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a great value-for-money tablet, especially for casual users or students who need a device for note-taking, drawing, or entertainment.

What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE? Are you buying one or skipping it? Let us know in the comments!