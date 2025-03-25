With every update to Gemini, Google continues to expand its AI assistant’s capabilities . The latest addition is a new contextual awareness feature called “Ask about place,” which allows users to tap on the AI chatbot to get specific answers and insights about places and points of interest in Google Maps.

The feature was first spotted in February within the beta version of the Google app. Now, it has started rolling out to users, as reported by Android Authority.

Deeper Gemini Search in Maps

Similar to other contextual awareness tools in Gemini, Ask about place appears as a chip or button within the interface. However, this particular feature integrates directly with Google Maps, appearing only when you tap on locations and points of interest, such as restaurants, attractions, and businesses.

Currently, the feature only works with select, well-known locations rather than being universally available across all map points. Once activated, you can launch Gemini using a gesture or shortcut, and the Ask about place button will appear as part of the floating widget.

From there, you can ask detailed, place-specific questions, such as the operating hours of attractions, the best dishes at a restaurant or café, or even request directions and other useful insights about the location.

How to Use Gemini's "Ask About Place" in Maps

Open the Google Maps app on your phone. Select a specific location or business on the map. Summon Gemini via shortcut or gesture. Tap the Ask about place button when it appears. Type or speak your query. Press send to get answers. Tap on an actionable result to open it on Maps.

You get curated results and summarized reviews as well as option for Ask About Maps. © nextpit Go the Gemini's settings to access voice change feature. © nextpit Tap on Gemini's voice. © nextpit

Gemini does allow follow-up questions within the same prompt using Ask about place. But in instances where you closed the prompt, you’ll need to restart Gemini and tap the feature again for a new query.

How Well Does "Ask About Place" Work?

This feature is particularly useful for getting details about a place rather than just directions. Whether you're looking for operating hours, menu recommendations, or other insights, Ask about place provides quick and relevant answers directly within Google Maps.

However, our testing showed some limitations. It doesn't work for broad locations, such as entire neighborhoods or regions, and it may struggle with point-to-point directions if the location isn't properly recognized.

That said, since Gemini already supports pulling up locations from Maps, Ask about place serves as a valuable enhancement for users who want precise, context-aware answers about a location rather than just navigation.

Currently, the feature is rolling out gradually and appears to be available first to Gemini Advanced users. It may take several weeks before a wider release, and it's still unclear if free-tier Gemini users will receive the feature.

Do you find this contextual Gemini search feature useful? What Gemini feature do you use the most? Share your thoughts in the comments!