Microsoft was initially rumored to be dropping out of the console race, but these speculations were later debunked when the company confirmed earlier this year that it still plans to bring successors to the Xbox Series X/S. Now, it's doubling down on this commitment while revealing a new partnership with AMD and a major shift in the Xbox gaming platform.

Next-Gen Xbox Consoles Confirmed

In a short video, Xbox President Sarah Bond shared insights into the current state of Xbox and what to expect in the future. In the first part of her address, she highlighted that Microsoft is "investing in a next-generation hardware lineup" covering consoles, PCs, handhelds, and even accessories.

This offers assurance that Microsoft is not abandoning the Xbox console after all. She also mentioned handhelds, which might indicate plans for more entries beyond existing Windows handhelds, such as the recently launched Xbox ROG Ally series.

Alongside this, Microsoft has confirmed a multi-year partnership with AMD, which will help "co-engineer" the chipsets that will power its upcoming hardware, including the successors to the Xbox Series X and S.

Bond added that "together with AMD, we are advancing the state-of-the-art in gaming silicon to deliver the next generation of graphics innovation, to unlock a deeper level of visual quality, and immersive gameplay and player experiences enhanced with the power of AI." She continued, emphasizing that this will be "all while maintaining compatibility with your existing library of Xbox games."

Microsoft to Make Xbox an Ecosystem Across Different Platforms

However, the more interesting aspect is what followed, with the executive elaborating on the vision of an "Xbox experience not locked to a single store or tied to one device." She concluded that the Xbox team is "working closely with the Windows team" to position Windows as the number one gaming platform.

While these statements offer much to consider, it appears that the company is embracing an open gaming platform strategy and is heavily investing in Windows in the broader console market. This comes as somewhat of a surprise, following the success of Windows handhelds like the ROG Ally, which run on a customized Windows 11 optimized for handheld consoles. These handhelds also integrate several PC gaming platforms, including Battle.net, Steam, Ubisoft+, and GOG, among others, in addition to Xbox PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Xbox's ROG Ally X runs on Windows operating system optimized for handheld console. / © Microsoft

What we can infer from this is that Microsoft will likely adopt a similar strategy for its next-generation Xbox consoles and devices, fostering an open platform.

This is also a somewhat bold bet for the company, considering its console rivals, such as Sony with PlayStation and Nintendo with Switch, continue to follow more traditional closed-system paths.

Beyond Microsoft, Apple is another company that has announced its intention to enter the PC gaming arena. The iPhone maker is confirmed to bring AAA titles to Macs via macOS, with Cyberpunk 2077 being one of the first games planned for launch.

What do you think of Microsoft's strategy with Xbox? Do you believe they now have a bigger chance to dominate the console market by making Xbox an ecosystem supporting different gaming platforms? We want to hear your thoughts.