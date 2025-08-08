Time-Limited Offer: Get Paid Apps for Free on Android and iOS

There is currently an opportunity to download several premium apps, which are normally paid, for free on both Android and iOS devices. However, the promotion is time-limited, and the end date varies by app. So if you want to take advantage, you shouldn't wait too long.

The two app stores, Google Play and Apple App Store, contain an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

Bagatur Chess Engine ( $4.89 ) - If you want to play chess easily on your smartphone, without annoying ads or overloaded extras, then this app is just right for you. It is based on the freely available chess engine Bagatur, which can be set to 16 levels of difficulty and is therefore suitable for both beginners and experienced players (3.8 stars, 201 ratings) .

) - If you want to play chess easily on your smartphone, without annoying ads or overloaded extras, then this app is just right for you. It is based on the freely available chess engine Bagatur, which can be set to 16 levels of difficulty and is therefore suitable for both beginners and experienced players . Stroop Effect Test ( $3.69 ) - A compact but exciting app that lives up to its name and demonstrates the so-called Stroop Effect. This phenomenon occurs during cognitive conflicts, specifically when the meaning of a word does not match its displayed color. (4.1 stars, 63 ratings)

) - A compact but exciting app that lives up to its name and demonstrates the so-called Stroop Effect. This phenomenon occurs during cognitive conflicts, specifically when the meaning of a word does not match its displayed color. Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD ( $2.69 ) - This app is perfect for anyone who wants to play on the go - ideal for commuters. The gameplay is based on the tried-and-tested principle of turn-based tower defense games. Visually, however, the game clearly stands out from the competition, mainly thanks to its striking, military-inspired design (4.5 stars, 35,000 ratings) .

) - This app is perfect for anyone who wants to play on the go - ideal for commuters. The gameplay is based on the tried-and-tested principle of turn-based tower defense games. Visually, however, the game clearly stands out from the competition, mainly thanks to its striking, military-inspired design . Water Sort - Color Puzzle Pro ( $3.29 ) - This game is all about correctly sorting colored liquids in test tubes. What seems simple at first soon turns out to be a tricky challenge - a fact that the developers explicitly emphasize. One small drawback: the app contains in-app purchases (4.4 stars, 679 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Math Central ( $0.99 ) - Even if the app icon looks like a calculator at first glance, it is actually a clever tool for checking and expanding math skills. The tasks set are randomly generated, and their variety ensures that there is no repetition (no reviews) .

) - Even if the app icon looks like a calculator at first glance, it is actually a clever tool for checking and expanding math skills. The tasks set are randomly generated, and their variety ensures that there is no repetition . Solitaire ( $0.99 ) - Anyone who used to own a Windows PC will be very familiar with the classic Solitaire. This app brings the card game to your smartphone in a simple, mobile version, including hints for tricky moves and, unfortunately, also with occasional advertising. In-app purchases are also available (4.4 stars, 38 ratings)

) - Anyone who used to own a Windows PC will be very familiar with the classic Solitaire. This app brings the card game to your smartphone in a simple, mobile version, including hints for tricky moves and, unfortunately, also with occasional advertising. In-app purchases are also available Music Quiz: Know Your Library? ( $0.99 ) - This game is a quiz based on your own music library. Anyone who thinks they know their favorite songs inside out can put their knowledge to the test here. The graphic design of the game adapts to the song currently playing (5.0 stars, 6 ratings)

) - This game is a quiz based on your own music library. Anyone who thinks they know their favorite songs inside out can put their knowledge to the test here. The graphic design of the game adapts to the song currently playing Dog Guide 2 PRO ( $1.99 ) - If you want to find the ideal dog or expand your knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends, you should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also offer this feature. It is essential to pay close attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.