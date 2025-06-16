Google is making strides with its Gemini-powered audio overviews, a powerful feature already utilized in services like NotebookLM, which turns documents into podcasts. Apparently, Google has an even grander vision for this tool, integrating it with search results to supercharge simple queries into podcast-style discussions.

Audio overviews already have many practical applications. One such use is to analyze files, such as PDFs, research papers, and complex presentations or texts, and then transform them into podcasts complete with hosts discussing the content. Google has stated it is now testing this feature on mobile search results for specific queries, which is accessible via Google Labs.

Search Results Consumable for Your Ears

In a blog post, Google explained that audio overviews in search provide an option for users to consume information hands-free or via audio, rather than solely through text. This also serves as a useful accessibility tool for individuals with low vision.

Google highlighted "How do noise cancellation headphones work?" as one of the examples. A user can access the feature by tapping "Generate Audio Overview" below the "People also ask" sheet, which will generate an audio summary in less than a minute. Users can rate the audio overview by giving it a thumbs up or down.

Google is testing a Search feature to generate audio overviews of results. / © Google

There's an option to open the webpages used to curate the search results, allowing users to find further information or confirm details. The tool also indicates the number of sites searched, which is likely to vary depending on the subject being queried.

Potential Downsides of Audio Overviews

It seems like the audio is generated by gathering and curating information from multiple web sources into a single audio summary. This means users have no control over which specific sites are included. Consequently, this opens up the possibility of misinformation and a mixed or biased presentation, especially if multiple sources are used.

From the perspective of publishers and content creators, this is another way Google could reduce potential traffic to websites, as users might stay within Google Search to consume information. Apart from the new audio overview, Google has been enhancing Search with similar features, such as including technical comparisons directly in the search results.

This feature can be enabled for users enrolled in Google Labs. However, the program is currently limited to select regions. Of course, it's likely that this feature will eventually debut to the public.

What are your thoughts on these audio search results? Would you prefer to have your queries answered in audio? Share your answers below.