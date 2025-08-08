Seatbelt Fiasco: Hundreds of Thousands of Cars Affected

Hundreds of thousands of cars are currently being recalled worldwide due to a defective component in the seat belt, which could endanger passengers in the event of an accident. These are the steps affected owners should take to replace the defective components as soon as possible.

Netherlands-based automotive group Stellantis carries numerous well-known brands under one roof. These include Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Jeep, Citroën, Opel, and Peugeot. The latter currently faces negative headlines, as hundreds of thousands of the car manufacturer's vehicles have to be returned to the workshops. This affects the Peugeot 308, a compact class passenger car model — available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or with a diesel engine.

Peugeot Launches Recall Campaign

According to information from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), around 243,000 Peugeot 308s are currently being recalled worldwide, including 27,116 vehicles in Germany alone. The campaign has been running since mid-July and is listed by the KBA under the reference number 15326R.

The KBA cites a faulty seat belt anchorage as the reason for the recall. There is a risk that the upper anchoring of the seat belts in the second row of seats could break in an emergency situation or when placed under high-stress situations. Passengers are at risk of being thrown forward and injuring themselves in the event of an abrupt reduction in speed. A replacement of the component should eliminate the danger.

Affected Owners are being Contacted

Stellantis is currently contacting owners of affected Peugeot 308 models. These include models that rolled off the assembly line between October 2015 and February 2019. Owners must send their vehicle to a workshop where the seat belt anchorage will be reinforced for free. The entire exercise should take approximately 45 minutes for installation. There are currently no known incidents or personal injuries connected to the faulty seat belt anchorage. We have approached Stellantis about the matter and will update this article as soon as more information is available.

Important facts at a glance: