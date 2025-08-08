This Super Fun 18+ Action Racer is Free for One Week Only

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download 112 Operator and Road Redemption.

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

112 Operator

If you're confused by the name of this game, that's probably because you're used to calling 911 when you need urgent help. Across the pond, however, many countries use 112 as a standard emergency number. And in this game, you're going to be stepping into the role of the operator who answers those emergency calls. Ensure that help arrives swiftly and your city receives the support it needs.

The game features a significantly larger city area compared to its predecessor, resulting in even more exciting gameplay. The game has only just been released on the Epic Games Store. Once the current offer expires, the cost will be approximately $22. This week, you can download the game for free.

Download 112 Operator from the Epic Games Store.

In this game, you take control of the emergency response in a city of your choice. / © Steam

Road Redemption

Have you ever wondered what Mario Kart would look like if it were made for adults? Well, this game may not be the answer to that, but it's certainly a lot of fun nonetheless. In Road Redemption, you lead a notorious motorcycle gang on an epic journey. As you race and drive across the country, you engage in brutal combat and nerve-wrecking races. Earn money by winning, robbing businesses, or simply bashing your opponents' heads in with a bat.

Please note that this game is not suitable for anyone below the age of 18. If you're still a minor, you may want to skip this one. Everyone else can save around $20 by downloading the game for free this week.

Download Road Redemption from the Epic Games Store.

This game is fast, bloody, and free this week. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Hidden Folks

Are you a fan of hand-drawn experiences that really pay attention to detail? Then Hidden Folks is just the game you're looking for! This incredibly sweet Indie game boasts 32 handcrafted areas for you to explore. Throughout those areas, you have to find over 300 targets, each providing clues on how to progress through the game.

With over 2000 self-made sound effects and more than 500 unique interactions, it's no wonder that this hidden gem of a game received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. The game is not yet available on the Epic Games Store, but it is currently priced at around $15 on Steam.

Download Hidden Folks from the Epic Games Store.

This adorable game is a labor of love. / © Steam

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Weird co-op games with unusual physics have recently gained popularity on YouTube and other streaming platforms. It seems like right now, everyone is playing them and joining in on the hype. Totally Reliable Delivery Service is one such game, and the perfect opportunity for you and your friends once it goes free next week. The game is currently priced at around $15.

Throughout this game, your goal is to make increasingly difficult deliveries in a world full of obstacles. You have an array of strange tools at your disposal, which will either help or hinder your progress depending on the situation. Join your friends in local or online multiplayer for maximum fun, or play solo to hone your technique.

Download Totally Reliable Delivery Service from the Epic Games Store.

This game will make you laugh and cry out in frustration. / © Steam

What do you think about this week's free games? Are you going to download either of them, or will you wait for next week's offers? Let us know in the comments below!