Nintendo Issues an Urgent Warning for All Switch 2 Users

Are you having a good time with your new Switch 2 console? According to sales data, Nintendo's latest device is already a huge success, despite not too many games having been released for the console thus far. However, Nintendo has issued an urgent warning for all Switch 2 users that may put a stop to the fun, at least temporarily. Because if you use your console under the wrong conditions, you risk the device malfunctioning or even becoming permanently damaged.

Nintendo Switch 2: Not Built for the Heat

The Switch 2 is a rather robust little console, as it should be, because the device is made to be carried around by adults and children alike. However, the console does seem to have one weakness. And that weakness is extreme weather. Especially during the summer, extremely high temperatures can cause significant damage to your device.

Nintendo Japan has warned users that playing on your console in temperatures above 35°C (95°F) can cause malfunctions. As such, you should preferably only use the device in air-conditioned locations when temperatures soar. The warning comes on the heels of a heat wave that is currently sweeping across Japan. At the time of writing, temperatures in Tokyo are expected to reach a whopping 39°C (102°F) on Tuesday.

気温が高い場所でNintendo SwitchやNintendo Switch 2 を使用すると、本体の温度が高くなることがあります。

故障の原因となる可能性がありますので、5～35℃の場所でご使用ください。



最近は35℃を超える日が続いています。屋外で使用する際はご注意ください。 — 任天堂サポート (@nintendo_cs) August 1, 2025

While other regions may not currently be affected by severe heat, it is important to keep these limitations in mind. In some European countries, such as Germany, air conditioning is not a widely available commodity. Many older trams and buses are not equipped with air conditioning, which can result in extremely high temperatures during the summer. If you want to play on the go, ensure the environment is suitable for gaming.

How Can I Protect My Console?

The best way to protect your console during the summer heat is to stop playing when it gets hot. For many people, however, that isn't a great solution. And if you take certain precautions, you can play on your Switch 2 even as temperatures rise.

If you're playing at home, ensure that your Switch 2 is placed in a well-ventilated area, especially if it's on the dock and connected to the TV. Many people hide their console away in a cupboard, which hinders air circulation and can lead to overheating. When playing on the go, ensure that you either hold your console upright or place it on a flat surface.

When the console's vents are blocked, for example, by a blanket or a soft sofa cushion, it can quickly lead to overheating. You should also consider the types of games you play on hot days. Some games are more taxing on the system than others. Whenever you're worried about your console running too hot, consider playing a game that is still enjoyable but puts less stress on the device.

Are you currently experiencing a heat wave? If so, are you concerned about your Switch 2 overheating? Let us know in the comments below!