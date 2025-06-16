Running out of battery reserves too quickly is a first-world problem that is all too familiar for many. The smartphone is no longer just a communication and entertainment tool, but has even replaced the wallet for many people. An empty battery can also cause significant issues with other devices. Just think of the electronic gears on an e-bike that stop working in the midst of a cycling adventure in the middle of nowhere.

Power banks, portable energy storage devices typically based on Li-ion or polymer batteries, have become the standard accessory for outings and holidays. This applies particularly to larger models with a capacity of 10,000 mAh or more, which enable more than just a single charge.

Anker power bank with eye-catching features

The Anker PowerCore 10,000 also belongs to this class of power banks and has been available from the manufacturer for several years. It can be purchased for $25.99 on Amazon. However, a total of 19 incidents have been reported in the USA where the battery self-ignited. In two cases, this resulted in minor injuries in the form of burns, although these did not require medical attention.

Nevertheless, Anker does not want to expose its US buyers to any further danger and is recalling approximately one million units of the A1263 power bank model that have been sold to date. These were primarily sold between June 2016 and December 2022 via eBay, Amazon, Newegg, and the company's online store.

Without going into further technical details, the manufacturer believes these devices pose a risk of overheating, which can also lead to potential fires. Li-ion batteries, which are considered robust, are comparatively susceptible to this. In addition to damage that can occur in the event of a fall, even a complete discharge can lead to a defect in the energy storage device. Even thermal stress can cause corresponding problems. With power banks, as well as other devices that use batteries, you should always be aware of unusually high heat development.

Apple, for instance, recommends that the iPhone should only be used between 0 and 35 °C. Even Google is rolling out an update for its Pixel phones that deliberately limits charging and battery performance. The reason? To avoid a potential fire hazard.

Exchange is limited to the USA

However, although the risk is not considered to be particularly high due to the relatively low number of cases, buyers outside the USA should also exercise caution when using the power bank. Even the manufacturer recommends on its specially set up recall website that the affected power banks should no longer be used. Instead, they should be disposed of properly.

However, the question arises as to why the exchange is limited exclusively to the USA. It is only in the USA that Anker offers a $30 voucher or a new power bank in exchange. For those living across the pond, the situation is merely being monitored based on a statement.