Finally on Netflix: This Action Thriller offers Suspense All the Way

With so many series, documentaries, and films available on Netflix, it's sometimes impossible to discover the real gems. If you're looking for an action thriller, the latest addition to the streaming giant might be just the thing for you. A fast-paced thriller blockbuster set in New York with Liam Neeson in the lead role is reason to rejoice. In this article, we'll reveal the movie we're referring to and provide an overview of its content.

Finally, on Netflix: An Action Thriller with Liam Neeson

When you think of action thrillers, actors like Tom Cruise or Arnold Schwarzenegger often come to mind. However, there is one actor who should definitely be in similarly hallowed company: Liam Neeson. Once a Jedi knight in the Star Wars universe, Liam Neeson plays Michael MacCauley in "The Commuter" — a former policeman who commutes daily between Manhattan and Tarrytown as an insurance broker.

Most of the movie takes place on the train. Unsurprisingly, a lot of tension is guaranteed in a very confined space: restricted freedom of movement, tight time limits, and many passengers with potential secrets of their own. The plot gains steam after he meets a mysterious woman. She made him an offer he can't refuse. If he manages to find a murder witness on the train, he will receive $100,000. For the financially strapped Michael MacCauley, this is an opportunity he can't pass up.

It doesn't take long for him to realize that he has become an unwilling accomplice in a crime. However, there is a much bigger conspiracy at play here. He finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game within a moral dilemma.

Why "The Commuter" is Worth Watching on Netflix

With a running time of 100 minutes, the film is pleasantly compact. It impressed with numerous staged scenes, many unexpected twists and turns. Fans of realistic action will particularly enjoy this action thriller. With "The Commuter", you get exactly what you want from an action thriller: suspense right to the end, a strong lead actor, and a gripping story to keep you on the edge of your seat.

