This Free Premium App Is a Must-Have for Dog Owners

Once again, several Pro applications are currently available for free, including one that can supposedly translate human speech into dog barking. Whether this actually works reliably remains to be seen. Nevertheless, good entertainment is guaranteed for dog owners.

In the two app stores of Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, there is an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

DogTok - Dog Translator Pro ($2.79 ) - The creators of this app claim to be able to translate human speech into dog sounds. We have our doubts on this point. Nevertheless, this function alone, together with a variety of integrated sounds and a training clicker, should provide dog owners with an entertaining experience (no reviews) .

RUSTY: Island Survival Pro ($4.19) - This application presents itself as a visually convincing survival simulator. Players find themselves on a remote island and are forced to fight for survival. Numerous threats - from a lack of food to dangerous animals - make survival a challenge. The only drawback: in-app purchases are included (3.6 stars, 2,290 ratings)

Countdown Widget - Time Until ($0.89) - Are you looking for an uncomplicated countdown application? With this app, you can create a widget that displays freely customizable content. The appearance can also be customized to your liking (3.9 stars, 246 ratings)

The Lonely Hacker ($2.51) - With over a million installations, this game is one of the more popular titles in the Play Store. Players take on the role of a hacker, use various tools, and exploit digital security vulnerabilities to penetrate other people's systems. According to the developers, the attack techniques have been implemented as realistically as possible (3.9 stars, 17,900 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Voice Memos ($2.99 ) - This voice memo application allows users to flexibly add notes and images to their recordings. This makes it easy to find relevant passages, and additional information is immediately visible. The background design can also be customized to suit personal preferences (3.7 stars, 27 ratings)

Eyka ($0.99) - This game is a calming puzzle that is vaguely reminiscent of Rubik's Cube. The task is to match the colors. Instead of a simple cube, however, there are many different cube-shaped designs, and a total of 108 original levels (4.8 stars, 5 ratings).

Music Quiz: Know Your Library? ($0.99) - This game is a quiz based on your own music library. Anyone who thinks they know their favorite songs inside out can put their knowledge to the test here. The graphic design of the game adapts to the song currently playing (5.0 stars, 6 ratings)

Dog Guide 2 PRO ($1.99) - If you want to find the ideal dog or expand your knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends, you should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of this article's publication. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before downloading a free app, it's always a good idea to review the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is essential to pay close attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.